Globe's use of 'ludicrous' was justified expression
I was disappointed to read Webb City lawyer John Dolence taking the Globe (Dec. 6) to task for terming recall advocates “ludicrous.” He unjustly accused the editorial board of wanting to deny those recall advocates the right to protest mandatory masking.
It didn’t. To me, the Globe’s use of the term was a justified expression of astonishment that some would oppose an action that is clearly in everyone’s collective interest.
Dolence cites the failure of a few political leaders to follow their own advice on masks as evidence that masks may be ineffective. Such cynicism flies in the face of hard evidence that the opposite is true. For example, about half of the counties in the state of Kansas, on opting in to mandatory masking, had about half the per capita infection rate as the others.
It is true that scientific advice on masks changed during this pandemic. That’s not hypocritical; that’s science learning more. Science is not ideology; it’s methodology.
The blame for politicizing this issue goes right to the top in this strange year, but it also rests with those who deny their own social responsibility.
Jim Wheeler
Joplin
----------
Respect other people's property
The warm days we have had recently as well as COVID-19 have prompted many of us to get out and walk and take our dogs with us. Unfortunately, too many are forgetting to be considerate of their neighbors by letting their best friends make "deposits" in other folks' yards. It's not just a matter of being polite; it's also against the law to not pick up their droppings.
Allowing your dog to leave a mess in a neighbor's yard is no different than you throwing trash in it. Common courtesy, as well as the law, requires you to respect other people's property.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
----------
Where is bailout money coming from?
Lately, there has been a lot of talk about bailouts and stimulus checks. There are a lot of people who are hurting because of the pandemic and loss of jobs and income.
I know that the large cities have a bigger problem with this because of the number of people affected. I know there is a loss of jobs, mainly because of the restrictions placed on small businesses. It has affected Joplin and surrounding areas. I think some people think these bailouts from the government are their only hope.
My question is: Where is this money coming from? The government is trillions of dollars in debt and just seems to print more money if needed. Taxpayers are providing what money the government has. Sure, there is wasteful spending all the time, but expecting a bailout from the government is getting a little too common now. If we continue to borrow from other countries, what happens if suddenly they decide to collect what is owed?
People are getting carried away with magical spending these days. If you have a credit card, you can buy whatever your heart desires. When I was young, we went without a lot of things other people had, and the reasoning was that if you can’t afford it, you did not buy it. There is a housing boom in Joplin now, but what happens if one or both of the wage earners in that home loses a job? Can you still afford it?
All this is to say the Joplin area seems to be blessed. There are “help wanted” signs on a lot of businesses in the area. Sure, not all are office jobs, but they can keep food on the table.
Ken Comer
Joplin
-------
Conspiracy theories not the same as facts
Perry Davis (Globe, Dec. 2) seems to miss the point in his rebuttal to Sherry Buchanan (Globe, Nov. 29) in much the same way that David Limbaugh’s original column (Globe Nov. 23), to which Buchanan was responding, missed the point. What both Limbaugh and Davis seem to suggest in arguing for freedom of speech is that one opinion is just as good as another. As Buchanan said, their argument seems to be, “My conspiracy theory is just as good as your facts.”
What I and like-minded people such as Buchanan object to is not divergent opinions. As she says, rational debate is healthy, but wild, baseless theories are not the same as an objective examination of the evidence that employs reason and common sense.
I happen to agree with Davis that no one side has a monopoly on truth, but there has to be some consensus on how one arrives at truth. If we lend the same amount of credence to a cult of Elvis Presley followers who claim the King is still alive as we give to the doctors and other medical professionals who attended to him when he died back in 1977, there is no basis for rational debate.
Similarly, if we credit a politician who childishly rants that he won an election as much as we credit the election officials, many from the politician’s own party, who agree almost universally that said election was fair and that the ranting politician lost, there is little basis for objective argument. A sore loser ranting that he won is not evidence.
Which brings me to Davis’ assertion that the fact so many American voters doubt the integrity of our recent election cannot be blamed on President Donald Trump. Such an assertion seems almost laughable if we weren’t dealing with such an important issue.
Who else would Davis blame? Trump is the only president in modern times and probably in American history to openly start casting doubt on the election months before it even took place, and he has continued to whine about a so-called rigged election in the weeks since its conclusion. A lot of his followers seem to blindly believe him simply because they want to, without even trying to examine the evidence for themselves or to approach the question with reason and common sense. Which is more probable: that the November election was rife with fraud or that one of the most unpopular presidents in American history didn’t get enough votes to win?
Larry Wood
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.