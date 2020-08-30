Moving election deadline won’t instill confidence
Since June, I have been telling Missouri voters through print, television and radio interviews to request absentee or mail-in ballots early and to return them to their local election authority without delay. With nearly 10 weeks before the Nov. 3 election, there is no reason to think the sky is falling.
Missouri’s election night reporting has been a success. Missourians have come to expect they will know the winners and losers before they go to sleep. It instills confidence in our elections, knowing that the ballots you have cast have been counted that night by Missouri’s 116 local election authorities and reported to the secretary of state’s office.
Moving the deadline to count mailed votes does nothing to instill confidence. It would simply drag out election reporting for days. The simple solution to this problem lies in the hands of voters: If you wish to vote by absentee or mail-in ballot, complete an application soon and submit it to your local election authorities. Then, complete your ballot when you receive it and return it to your local election authorities.
By law, LEAs must begin mailing absentee and mail-in ballots to voters six weeks before the election — that’s Sept. 22. This provides a window of time for processing and printing ballots and also provides plenty of time for a voter to receive, complete and return a ballot. For two months now, I have been encouraging voters to mail their ballots at least two weeks before the election; that held true for the Aug. 4 election too.
The sky is not falling. If you wish to vote by absentee or mail-in ballot, you have ample time, but voting in person is still the best option to ensure your vote is counted.
Jay Ashcroft
Missouri secretary of state
Burning, looting distract from focus on racial issues
The times we live in today are, to put it mildly, challenging. When I was a young man, I worried about Vietnam. But now, more than 50 years later, I worry more about the future for my kids and grandson.
Long ago, I felt the nuclear fear of the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Berlin Wall. I heard the awful news that our president had been assassinated and saw the civil rights struggles, the Freedom Rider buses burned in Selma, and riots in Los Angeles. I knew the tragedy of losing a good friend in the Tet Offensive and the shock of Martin Luther King Jr.'s murder. There were riots at the Democratic convention in Chicago that year and bombings by the Weather Underground. I watched our student union building torched by an arsonist while I was at the University of Kansas and remember the horror of students being shot in Ohio and Mississippi.
It was the unfortunate side of growing up as a post-World War II baby boomer.
Years went by, and a new evil called terrorism showed up. The first World Trade Center bombing and destruction at the Olympic games in Atlanta emerged, and I wondered what this world was coming to. That was answered convincingly on 9/11, followed by long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and never-ending threats from Iran, Russia, and China. At times, our world hasn't been much fun.
But things seem ominously different lately. For the first time in my life, I actually fear for my country. New-age politicians and rioting mobs are screaming revolution. And they mean it. They want to defund the police and cry systemic racism at the blasphemous idea that all lives matter.
I see increasing violence and murders in many cities, but mayors and governors shrug responsibility. It's always somebody else's fault.
I protested the Vietnam War long ago because thousands of people my age were getting killed for absolutely nothing. I ended up in the U.S. Army anyway, but I never rioted or advocated revolution. Peaceful protesting is one thing, but the modern-day version of endless rioting, looting and burning, while self-serving politicians accuse this country of unbridled racism, is something else entirely.
The latest conflagration began when Minneapolis police killed a Black man in their custody. Americans, including myself, were justifiably angered. But now, three months later, the continuing chaos no longer has anything to do with race. It has been taken over by mobs of agitators who couldn't care less about the legitimate racial motivations of the original protestors.
The agitators don't care that this country won a decisive Civil War against racial oppression. They don't care that federal troops quelled later segregationists and brought about civil rights and voting rights legislation assuring everyone the right to proudly pursue his own happiness, regardless of race. But if the happiness you pursue is inner-city warfare and looting of private property, that isn't much to be proud of.
Are there bad cops in this country? Do pockets of racism still exist? Unfortunately, yes, and both are despicable. But that doesn't mean that all of America is the massive racist hellhole that many talking heads preach to advance their own image and power.
When I was a young Vietnam War protester, I thought I knew everything. But you grow up to realize that some of your earlier heroes weren't really heroes at all.
I don't have a problem with young people legitimately protesting. It's their older adult heroes who goad them toward antifa rioting and burning and revolution that bother me.
Howard Forsythe
Joplin
Businesses receive benefits from state
I do not receive a discount for the time and expense to pay my taxes on time. In fact, I get penalized for not paying on time.
I appreciate receiving information from our newspaper (Globe, Aug. 11) and a politician — whatever her reason — about things we need to know.
Dan Greer (Globe, Aug. 20) said if businesses did not receive a discount they would be doing the state's business for free. I don't understand what he means. I thought "we the people" were the state. Do these businesses receive no benefits from the state?
I would like to know why he is defending this practice so vigorously.
Wilma Gould
Joplin
