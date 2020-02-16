Nancy Pelosi not only politician acting badly
I read Geoff Caldwell’s commentary (Feb. 9) in which he calls for the resignation of the Speaker of the House. I do not disagree with the rationale he uses to support his opinion. The childishness of our entire political leadership has become a tragic comedy.
I might ask if Caldwell would hold all of our senior political leaders to the same standard. Are there any others who have shown themselves to be childlike in their statements and deeds? I believe if the same standard was held across the board, we would have a few more vacancies in leadership from both parties that would need to be filled.
I know Caldwell is a devout conservative, but I have to believe that he has to cringe a little when he sees and hears some of the things done by the Republican leadership. I believe he writes as an entertainer. I see him in the same light as Rush Limbaugh, a personality driven by ratings, playing to the lowest common denominator. Why not? It sells.
My true disappointment is the fact that we can’t find a moderate politician from either party who can obtain a leadership role. They don’t sell, and it’s all about headlines now. The net result is we are heading down the road of the Roman Empire, where the autocrat is left unchecked in his actions and words, either through fear of his wrath or the promise of reward for kowtowing to the party line.
In a way, I support Caldwell's suggestion that the Speaker resign, but please, let’s not stop there.
James M. Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
Electric cars escape Missouri gas taxes
The article "Tesla soars: Madness or visionary?" (Globe, Feb. 5) got me to thinking: Isn't the phenomenon of electric cars interesting?
Tesla is indeed the leader in the production of electric vehicles. It currently offers multiple models and has more models to soon go on sale, and it just recently previewed a revolutionary full-size pickup. That it sold 367,000 cars last year is quite an accomplishment. And to predict 500,000 sales for 2020 is impressive.
Some questions come to mind:
• Is that a worldwide total?
• How many were made and sold in the U.S. and how many in China?
• And a rather important question for Missourians: Because electric vehicle owners pay only a fee of $37.50 per year for their electric cars, plus the price of the license for using our fine roads, what would be a fair and equitable tax?
Electric cars are typically not lightweight units. Their weight will exact a toll on our roads just as the average gasoline-powered car does.
Consider this: The average car on the road weighs 4,000 to 5,000 pounds, about the same as an electric car. We can assume the average vehicle delivers 25 miles per gallon (a generous assumption), and if that vehicle is driven 15,000 miles per year, that means the owner uses about 600 gallons of fuel. At 17 cents in tax per gallon, we get a sum of $102 per year paid in fuel tax.
So not only does the electric car operator save on gasoline and fuel taxes, the state loses about about $65 for each electric car driven the national average of 15,000 miles.
Electric cars have been sold in increasing numbers for about a decade, and assuming that there are approximately 7,500 such vehicles used on Missouri roads, the state is currently losing about $500,000 in tax revenue per year, after factoring in the $35 per vehicle annual fee. The total revenue loss will grow as the number of electric cars on the road grows.
Consider the fact that Tesla is not the lone electric vehicle manufacturer. Chevy sells the Bolt, Nissan has the Leaf, Jaguar sells the I-Pace and plans to convert its entire line to electric in the next couple of years. BMW has a couple of models. Volkswagen has at least a half-dozen electric cars in the pipeline. For 2021, Ford will have the Mustang-inspired fully electric Mach-E SUV and perhaps an electric Focus. Ford is also developing an electric F-150 pickup, trying to keep up or stay ahead of Tesla's recently previewed revolutionary large pickup.
In addition to the coming tsunami of electric vehicles, each year the manufacturers offer models with increased efficiency over previous models. This equals more miles per gallon and less tax revenue per gallon of fuel sold.
So what is Missouri to do? A formula for fairly taxing electric vehicles must be developed. And what about our pitiful 17 cents per gallon fuel tax? It is about the lowest in the nation. We need to increase our fuel tax to a reasonable amount to sustain, repair and improve our roads and bridges. We need to set aside our knee-jerk response of voting "no" to a reasonable fuel tax. And don't forget to fairly tax all those coming electric vehicles.
Don Eiken
Carthage
Joplin should raise its lodging tax
My comments today are based on the recent editorial (Feb. 12) about Vision 2022.
Do we want a motel tax increase? The simple answer is: “Yes, absolutely.”
Why do I agree? Drive down South Range Line Road or East 32nd Street and look at the motel parking lots. Every vehicle is paying that tax. Is that you? No. However, you are the one who will benefit.
My husband, Glen, and I belong to the Dogwood Trailblazers Walking Club. Our club is a member of a national organization, American Volkssport Association, doing business as America’s Walking Club. What difference does that make, you ask? Through this group, we have walked a 10K or 5K sanctioned, self-guided walk in every one of our 50 states. In 2019, we spent 84 nights in motels in 14 states. The motel desk clerk and housekeeping staff did not pay the tax; we, the travelers, did.
Every person who comes to our area for a sporting or cultural event or a business conference paid that motel tax. Why are you waiting? Contact your city councilman and say, “I support this tax.” After all, we reap the benefit without paying 1 cent of the tax.
Doris Conyers
Webb City
