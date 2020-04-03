Geoff Caldwell columns ‘demonize’ opponents
I don’t know why the Globe so prominently prints Geoff Caldwell’s opinions. I find them at best disingenuous, slanted and usually insulting. Monday’s column (Globe, March 30) fits the bill on all accounts.
He refers to a story about an Arizona couple who took chloroquine. The husband died and the wife is very ill. Caldwell claimed this was misinformation. I find this hypocritical, as he regularly champions the president who on more than one occasion has used his office to put out misinformation during this current COVID-19 pandemic (such as it being no worse than the flu.)
While the NBC news story may not lead to unnecessary deaths, maybe it saved some. Trump’s misinformation most certainly will cost many lives and bring misery for many more.
I don’t have a problem with those who disagree with my views. However, Caldwell often uses insulting stereotypes about those who disagree with his opinions. The political divide in this nation has been greatly exacerbated by people who demonize those who disagree with them. There are several pundits who can express their opinions very well without being insulting.
Sadly, Caldwell doesn’t fit in this category.
Stephen Langholff
Carl Junction
-----------------------------------------------
Ken Midkiff column disappoints reader
Thank you for publishing diverse points of view in The Joplin Globe. Diversity makes us stronger.
Having said that, I was profoundly disappointed in the column Monday (Globe, March 30) by Ken Midkiff. In times like these, we need national unity, not partisan rhetoric.
I’m surprised that Midkiff has the time to count lies; if he’s listening to politicians, it is no doubt a full-time occupation for him.
This is America — all voices are welcome.
In times like these, Midkiff shows us that some voices (notably his own) are much less helpful than others.
David Frisbie
Neosho
