Gun rights require owner responsibility
Recent events once again shine the spotlight on the Second Amendment and not in a flattering way. Gun-rights extremists advocate the Second Amendment above all other rights afforded in the Constitution, and our current government has turned a blind eye to this point of view.
In Michigan, armed protesters stormed the state Capitol forcing their way past security. They claimed they were armed for protection — from what is unclear. Other unarmed protesters who might disagree with them? Perhaps the Capitol police guarding a building that at the time was closed to the public? In that first case, it was an obvious ploy to intimidate someone exercising a First Amendment right to free speech, and in the second case, it was an outright armed criminal act of trespassing. Given that it was a government building, that could be construed as sedition, and the fact that the organizers were from out of state made it worse.
Recently, a security guard was shot in the back of his head because a gun-toting person disagreed with the government policy requiring face masks. So much for his right to life.
In Arizona recently, an extremist gun group threatened armed overthrow of the government if the election doesn't go its way. Once again, that is sedition.
As a gun owner, I believe in the right to bear arms, but with every right, there comes responsibility and accountability. Unfortunately, the gun rights groups and lobbyists don't want either and now are willing to disregard the rights of others and the laws in place to protect all of us.
Stephen Langholff
Carl Junction
----------
Missouri's elk herd needs protection
Missouri’s planned elk hunt serves one purpose: to satisfy trophy hunters’ bloodlust.
After hunters drove elk to extinction in the state, the Missouri Department of Conservation had to import about 100 of the animals from 2011 to 2013 in order to have elk in Missouri again. Now that their numbers have barely passed 200, occupying portions of just three counties, MDC is willing to let hunters start gunning them down once more.
Natural predators help maintain the balance of the ecosystem by selecting only the smallest and weakest animals, but hunters seek out the largest and strongest ones —those with the antlers that they want to hang on their walls so they can show off and brag about their kills. Never mind that these animals are the ones that are needed to keep the population healthy and robust.
The hunt will undoubtedly cause immense suffering when elk have to be shot multiple times or are shot but escape only to die slowly from their injuries. Hunters also frequently injure and kill other nontarget animals.
This fledgling elk herd needs humans to respect and protect it, not shoot at them for “fun.”
Michelle Kretzer
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Va.
--------
Medicaid expansion needed for Missouri
Your article, “Petition to put Medicaid expansion on Missouri’s fall ballot submitted” (Globe, May 1), should be great news for Missouri, especially the roughly 200,000 who would become eligible.
Gov. Mike Parson says we cannot afford it. A few reminders:
• Missouri’s portion of the cost is only 10%; Washington pays 90%.
• The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has estimated expansion can create 25,000 new jobs (new taxpayers rather than tax recipients).
• About eight rural hospitals have been forced to close (loss of thousands of taxpayers and increase of tax recipients). Let's reopen them.
• Many low-wage workers now earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little for regular insurance. We are punishing them for being responsible.
Passing Medicaid expansion is fiscally responsible and humanitarian.
Let's do the right thing for our fellow residents.
Martin Walsh
Glendale
