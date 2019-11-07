Unregulated guns represent danger
I was standing in line with my husband on a quiet Sunday afternoon at a fast-food restaurant in Fort Smith, Arkansas, when suddenly I found myself staring down the barrel of a gun.
The man in front of me turned, pointing the gun at someone else, and my husband quickly pulled me out of harm’s way. This was not a shooting. The careless gun owner was wearing a quick-draw holster slung over his shoulder with his large pistol sticking out horizontally under his arm, aiming directly at the chest of anyone behind him.
Was the gun loaded? Was it on safety? Was the man a good guy or a gangster?
I will never know because I did not stop to ask. Obviously, he had never had any gun training whatsoever or he would know the first rule of gun safety: Don’t point your weapon at anyone, whether loaded or unloaded, unless you intend to shoot him. While others in the restaurant ignored the man, or pretended to do so, we got out of there as fast as we could.
I don’t know what deep-seated feelings of insecurity caused that gunman to feel the need to flaunt his firearm at a fast food restaurant. I can tell you that it does not make me feel safe or secure to know that in both Arkansas and Missouri, people are allowed to buy guns and carry them into public places, both openly and concealed, without any gun training at all. It is like letting your unlicensed teenager drive your car on the freeway without telling her anything about cars, including where the brakes are.
The Second Amendment absolutely supports gun training, stating: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
For the safety and security of our state, we need better gun laws, because unregulated gun ownership is about as far removed from the Second Amendment as you can get.
Maria Bailey
Joplin
---------------------------------------
Share the Warmth successful this year
The Share the Warmth campaign to obtain donated blankets for those in need has been very successful in this, its first year.
I want to thank The Joplin Globe for helping to promote the campaign as well as the Big Nickel, our local television stations and Missouri Southern State University for the creation of a radio public service announcement and those radio stations that played the announcement. I also want to thank my fellow delegates of the Silver Haired Legislature here in Region X for their promotional aid.
Most of all, I want to thank all of those who opened their hearts and shared their warmth by contributing blankets to those who may be in need. When we share our warmth with others, we find it adds to our own warmth. My sincere thanks to all who participated.
Jerry Williams
Joplin
-------------------------------------------
Resuming KU-MU rivalry good for both
I would like to respond to the editorial titled “Lessons from rivalry” that was in the Globe (Nov. 4).
I have been a Missouri Tiger fan since two of my children attended and graduated from the University of Missouri in the 1980s.
I attended two of the KU/MU football games that were played in Arrowhead Stadium and they were the best and most exciting sporting events I have ever attended. I did not see any whiskey bottles at the games, nor did I see any intoxicated or out-of-control fans.
What I saw was a lot of football fans having a great time watching their teams do battle.
Missouri leaving the Big 12 for the SEC was not what put the conference in jeopardy. After Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big 10 Conference, there was talk of the Texas and Oklahoma teams leaving the Big 12 for the Pac-12. That would have left KU, MU, K-State and Iowa State in the Big 12. It would be unlikely that this group of schools was going to attract a lot of national TV dollars or attention.
I remember reading the Globe on a Sunday morning in 2011 and David Boren, then the president of the University of Oklahoma, said that OU and the University of Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Baylor were going to leave the Big 12 for the Pac-12 conference. Later that same week the University of Missouri announced that it had been invited to join the SEC. Missouri chose to be a member of a very successful conference that would bring more attention and money to the Midwest.
I believe KU and MU resuming the rivalry will make the rivalry bigger and better than ever — two great universities and two great conferences battling it out on the court and the football field. GO MIZZOU!
Mike Lawrence
Oronogo
