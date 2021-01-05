Hawley pandering to Donald Trump
Editor’s Note: The following letter was sent to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and a copy was forwarded to The Joplin Globe.
You are an intelligent, well-educated person. I am sure that your lexicon is replete with synonyms for “disgusting,” “seditious” and “demoralizing,” so I will not bore you with a long list of related adjectives and adverbs to express my opinion of your proposed attempts at farcical exploits on Jan. 6.
We in Missouri are very mindful of the “Hawley ladder” and easily recognize that this as your effort to climb another rung.
Pandering to Donald Trump and his base may help you position yourself for what you consider greater things than serving the people of Missouri. But your choice in this particular situation goes beyond your expertise at self-aggrandizement and actually poses a threat to our democracy. By fomenting the widely disproven myth that Joe Biden’s victory was fraudulent, you will be responsible for all kinds of dangerous ramifications.
I wholeheartedly agree with your colleague, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who is absolutely correct to expose your selfish ambitions and to state that “adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government.”
It is not too late to reexamine what you plan to do on Jan. 6 and to redirect your senatorial efforts toward supporting our election processes and our democracy.
Sherry Buchanan
Joplin
-------------------
Hawley disenfranchising thousands of voters
Editor’s Note: The following letter was sent to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and a copy was forwarded to The Joplin Globe.
Sir, I am 78 years old, a retired service man, and have been a Republican most of my life until Donald Trump came along. I recognized him for what he is — a con man.
I served in our armed forces on almost every continent and I have seen how dictatorships are formed. Trump’s continued attempt is to destroy our form of government and to become our first dictator with a fascist form of government.
Your attempt to take over the Republican Party by disenfranchising thousands of American voters is about as close to treason as it gets. Trump has destroyed the Republican Party as I knew it.
Don’t add your name to Trump’s treasonous attempt to destroy our country’s election cycle.
James Gann
Pineville
---------------
Honor the voters, uphold the vote
All U.S. representatives and senators who do not vote to uphold the Electoral College vote should be charged with treason for not upholding the values of the Constitution of the United States — an oath that they swore to uphold.
The voters have spoken. Honor their voice.
Larry Rainey
Loma Linda
------------------
Republican efforts devalue election
Congratulations to Gwen Hunt for her letter (Globe, Jan. 3) regarding Josh Hawley and the others in another last-ditch attempt to void an election that was decidedly won — by more than 7 million votes — by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. These unfounded accusations of voter fraud have done nothing but delay and devalue an election clearly won.
When certain Republicans will tire of beating a dead horse can only be guessed.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have had no time to savor their victory nor have they been given access to information and intelligence that they are entitled to. The day that Donald Trump is ushered from the White House will cause this country to heave a sigh of relief and give reason for hope.
The Republican Party as a whole has a lot of damage control to work on if it plans to be a viable party again. A Democratic victory in Georgia would be another cause for celebration as it would take the stronghold away from Mitch McConnell.
Better days are ahead.
Judy L. Tesch
Joplin
---------------
Hawley, others forfeit privilege to serve
Remember their names — Josh Hawley, Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, Billy Long, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jason Smith, Ann Wagner, Ron Estes and Roger Marshall. These Republican members of Congress from Missouri and Kansas have made it known they no longer believe in democracy.
By dismissing the 81 million Americans who legitimately voted for Joe Biden in November and signing on to futile attempts to deny Biden the presidency, they are willingly undermining the Constitution they swore to defend.
And the worst thing is that they know Biden won fair and square and will be the next president. They are lying to their constituents and flirting with dictatorship and political violence simply to further their own careers.
November’s election was a triumph. In the middle of a deadly pandemic, 160 million Americans voted in what the Trump administration itself deemed the most secure election in U.S. history. We should be celebrating that even in the worst of times our democracy works. Instead, Republicans have poisoned our civic pride with lies and seditious acts of cowardice.
Remember their names. Let them know that when it’s time to ask for our votes again that they have forfeited the privilege to represent us.
Jos Linn
Kansas City
