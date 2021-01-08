Brad Raffensperger deserves our thanks
I want to publicly thank Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for holding firm when our president tried to intimidate him into changing the votes in Georgia’s presidential election.
In 1956, John F. Kennedy wrote “Profiles in Courage,” a collection of essays about statesmen in our history who despite enormous political pressure stood up for our country and our Constitution. If an updated version was written, surely Raffensperger would be included.
It takes conviction and courage to defy the president, especially when he is threatening you with criminal liability. Raffensperger, who is a Republican, stood his ground. This courageous man has endured death threats from people using social media, and surely going against the president puts his political career in jeopardy.
Raffensperger has maintained his personal integrity. He can look at himself in the mirror and be proud. I for one want to thank and applaud him. Statesmen like Raffensperger give us hope for the future of our country.
Mary Gaarder
Joplin
------------------
Prosecute all those who entered Capitol
I know our democracy will survive and maybe improve after Wednesday’s disgrace, which was encouraged and enlivened by our current president’s bruised ego, but the occurrence — the actual action of trespassers with ill intent damaging and entering our U.S. Capitol aiming at injury to our electoral process and members of our government — is the action of each individual American there, and they are not forgiven simply because they thought the president spoke a truth.
Each who entered should be imprisoned, but scarcely any will be, though federal laws were broken.
The only elected official heard from who didn’t condemn them was the man who may not be packed but is headed for Florida in two weeks.
JG Hart
Joplin
-----------------
Column contained cheap shot
The first thing I read on the editorial page Thursday was in Geoff Caldwell’s column, referring to Nancy Pelosi: “I personally despise your politics.”
You just couldn’t stand not getting in a cheap shot — typical of your commentary. Thursday was not the day for that kind of remark. The rest of the column was fine, but lay off of the inflammatory stuff. That’s how we got into this mess.
I don’t know why the editors gave you the lead position on the page. Personally, I believe George Will’s comments were more appropriate.
Jim Bray
Joplin
-----------------
Voters will need to change, too
I agree with Geoff Caldwell (Globe, Jan. 7). I have said many times that I don’t personally like President Donald Trump or his demeanor either, but I liked what he was doing for the country. That changed in a heartbeat Wednesday.
I hold the belief that we all need to look to ourselves to share in the blame for what is happening in our country. How many times have you decided not to vote because you had other “more important” things to do? Or you went to the polls and just picked someone because you only knew about a couple of those people on the ballot but you had to fill out all the boxes? Come on, admit it — I’ve done it in the past, and you know darn well you have too. How many times have you complained about the fat cats in Washington living well, working only part of the time and trading votes like baseball cards?
We keep reelecting the same people over and over for any number of foolish reasons and then complain because our country is in such a mess. Why wouldn’t it be when too many of those representatives in Washington know they have virtual job security and a cushy lifestyle because of voter indifference? Service in Congress was never intended to be lifetime employment; it was actually supposed to be a sacrifice of personal time to serve the country — a few years and then a return to private citizenship.
Do you honestly think the Founding Fathers ever envisioned a Nancy Pelosi? How do you think they would view Josh Hawley, who changes horses every time he has a stream to cross? Now we are faced with an old man who may not make it four years and a second in line who demonstrated during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings that she would step on anyone who gets in her way.
Yes, Trump should step down now. Yes, we have a lot of dishonest, self-serving people in Congress. Yes, we have major problems. What are you going to do about it? How about paying real attention to what is going on in your government? Right now, the only ones doing something are those acting like they were raised by wolves. How about writing to those in office now, demanding that they act in your best interests, and paying attention to what they do for the next four years — and then go out next time around and make an educated vote.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
---------------
We need to speed up vaccination process
Being a senior citizen, I am greatly concerned about an issue related to the speed of inoculating citizens with COVID-19 vaccines. Missouri has not been in the forefront of speedy vaccinations. We need real speed. Vaccinations will not be as fast as everyone says.
Take the Moderna vaccine, and assume our maximum is 1,000 vaccinations a day for a month. That is 30,000 a month. What if we do the same next month? How many have been vaccinated? This is a trick question. The answer is zero because everyone needs a follow-up in 30 days. No one reminds us (and apparently each other). The same is true of Pfizer. We really need speed because we are talking about a two-month cycle. We seniors want to survive.
Our governor does not seem as concerned as I am.
Martin Walsh
Glendale
------------------
Hawley unfit for Senate seat
Editor’s note: The following letter was sent to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and a copy sent to the Globe.
I am a Republican who voted for you, but I can state clearly that I will not vote for you again after you went through with the plan to oppose the clear mandate of the American people in electing Joe Biden.
I can see two or three reasons for your choosing to do this, and perhaps there are others:
1. You honestly believe there has been massive voter fraud in spite of the overwhelming certification of Biden’s victory by election officials, which includes Republicans overseeing it.
2. You are intimidated by our current president to the extent that you will do what he wishes to avoid political suicide.
3. You want to make a name for yourself as you stand up for this president. I suppose you could be hoping for donations to fund your opposition, but I won’t accuse you of that as a reason.
You and the other Republicans need to know that there are millions of us who found your actions ludicrous, unbalanced and evidence that you are not fit for office, no matter whether you are deluded or manipulated.
I want someone who can think reasonably and weigh evidence and come to intelligent conclusions. You are obviously not that someone.
Marjory Boudreaux
Joplin
-------------------
Columnist should cool the overheated rhetoric
I welcome Geoff Caldwell’s disavowal of President Donald Trump and his violent supporters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. I hope this leads Caldwell to reflect upon his own divisive and overheated rhetoric, which sadly appears all too often in his writing.
For example, Caldwell’s tagline on both Twitter and his personal website reads: “The greatest threat to liberty is a progressive in government.”
The insurrectionists certainly agreed with him, and they used that belief to justify their assault on Congress.
Even within his letter condemning violence, Caldwell states that he “despises” Nancy Pelosi’s politics. That’s not simple disagreement. It expresses a form of loathing and contempt that should have no place in civil discourse. And of course, Caldwell repeats the lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities.” This lie, thrown out by every court for lack of evidence (and in some cases, standing) simply provides further cover for the insurrectionists.
If ever there was a time to temper one’s passions and choose one’s words — and sources of information — carefully, it is now.
Finally, may I remind Caldwell that you do not hold a monopoly on patriotism. Those of us on the other side of the aisle love our country and its principles every bit as much as you do. Your columns suggest that you often forget that. What is it that Melania Trump says? Be better? You can certainly do better. (Your column on the Christmas miracle is an example of that.) We will all be the better for it.
Shawn Hull
Joplin
