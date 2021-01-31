Attacks on Josh Hawley a miscarriage of justice
Witch hunt, 1692, Salem, Massachusetts — or medieval Europe — but not America today.
Kangaroo courts, like that of the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany or other totalitarian nations — maybe we can include the Alfred Dreyfus Affair in 1894 in France, where an Army officer was railroaded to conviction because he was a Jew — but not America today.
First, let me say that whether President Donald Trump should have been impeached is something I do not have all the facts on. The rush to a verdict by both major media and Congressional Democrats, however, had nothing to do with justice. The concept of innocent until proven guilty was but one casualty in the show trial. His guilt was determined by some before even the first hearing, the first charge investigated or the first witness heard.
Just imagine the outcry if the object of such a trial was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer or Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Now, for the witch hunt.
For decades, the so-called fair and unbiased major media have tried to saddle the peaceful and nonviolent anti-abortion movement with allegations of conspiracy and aiding and abetting those involved in abortion clinic violence. It is therefore no surprise that these voices have done the same to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., in reference to the Jan. 6 riots.
With absolutely no evidence to support their allegations, they have whipped up mobs nationwide and especially here in Missouri to politically burn him at the stake.
I don't care what your politics are: These things should scare the dickens out of you. What happens to these people today establishes a precedent for what could happen to any of us tomorrow.
Finally, I keep hearing the media and leading Democrats harp on this idea of bringing America together. Please answer me on this: How does a judicial and political miscarriage of justice work to bring this about?
Dave Spiering
Lamar
------
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has reader's support
“Appearance of impropriety” — this is the ethical standard that judges, military officers, ministers and frankly, all should avoid.
For four years, the left has cited things that President Donald Trump did or said as improper, had to be investigated and in some cases as impeachable offenses. Whistleblowers came forth, mostly anonymous, who must be heard, believed and investigated. All of it was broadcast hour upon hour by the news media.
Yet, over the past four months, hundreds of whistleblowers came forth from seven states, self-identified and testified under oath about things witnessed and said there was at least the “appearance of impropriety." If you didn’t catch C-Span or Fox News, you didn’t hear or see any of their full testimony before the Senate. Why are these on-the-record whistleblowers any less believable than anonymous whistleblowers?
I am in the minority, but I applaud U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for putting these concerns on the record. Just like dozens of Democratic legislators did in 2016, objecting to the Electoral College certification from 15 states. Hawley and others objected to electors in just seven states. He sat in the Senate hearings and heard the full testimony. We did not. To call for his resignation or censure seems totally unbalanced.
The day after the Trump inauguration in 2017, thousands of protesters shouted all manner of vile remarks about him, and Madonna even said, "I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." Is this not incitement? Trump had been in office one day. How is this balanced?
I’m not a big-money donor, but Hawley has my support. Surely, we all want those who handle our votes to aspire to avoid the very “appearance of impropriety.”
Darrell Offutt
Neosho
-------
Diane Dimond column overlooks the record
I don't disagree with Diane Dimond's perspective on the proposed changes to the criminal justice system (Globe, Jan. 26). But I disagree with her contention that, "We have entered a phase of politics where leading by partisan edict is becoming more frequent. No debate of issues, just politicians who feel emboldened to ram through their ideas."
Her attempt to make the current administration look bad with her innuendo about executive orders is off the mark. Executive orders have been used throughout our short existence. President Franklin Roosevelt had the most per year, at 307; Herbert Hoover had 242 per year; Woodrow Wilson, 225; Warren Harding, 216; Calvin Coolidge, 215; William Howard Taft, 181; Theodore Roosevelt, 144; and Harry Truman, 116.
Certainly Trump was not shy about using them. I don't recall if she had a problem with him "leading by partisan edict." I don't recall if she had a problem with then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sitting on almost 400 pieces of legislation for partisan reasons. No debates, no discussion, just unilaterally putting them on the back burner. I don't recall if she had a problem with McConnell holding up Supreme Court nominations for partisan reasons. No debate, just a politician feeling emboldened to ram through his ideas.
So we haven't, in one week's time, entered a phase of politics where partisan edict is becoming more frequent. We've been there for a long while. Will both sides suddenly try to change that? It would be nice if they even tried.
Karen Roberts
Joplin
