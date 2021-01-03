Josh Hawley's move subverts democracy
To our everlasting shame, Missouri has coughed up a senator who seems bent on subverting the democratic process that is the bedrock of our nation. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has stepped forward to challenge the final certification of the electoral votes in the Senate. When he announces his challenge in the Senate, it will set forth a bitter parade of debaters trying to overthrow the legitimate election of Joe Biden, with no evidence whatsoever of any fraudulent activity anywhere that would change the results.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (the backroom manipulator) could put a stop to this nonsense but maintains power over a party that has lost all principles and moral center. How many Republicans will have the spine to do the right thing and acknowledge a legitimate election remains to be seen. In the meantime, we should remember this travesty when Hawley’s reelection bid comes around, (not to mention the rumored interest in his running for president in 2024).
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
------
We shouldn't rely on government help
It seems that our beloved country is deeply divided. Our Founding Fathers provided the Constitution and laws based on the Ten Commandments from the Bible. From history, we can tell they believed in God as their hope for a free country.
It disturbs me when I see and hear that people elected to Congress are promoting a socialist agenda and that the government should just take care of everyone’s basic needs. Hurting people who have lost their jobs say that they do not know what they will do unless the government gives them some help. Should we really rely on the government to bail us out of our situations?
If they are only relying on this, they are in real trouble. The churches in America are helping hurting people in distress, but the government is now trying to place limits on them. Look at how Samaritan's Purse is helping people in disaster areas. They are usually first, before any other state or local help.
My suggestion for people who like the socialist agenda is to go and move to Russia, China or another communist country for a few years and just see what it is really like. I do not understand why people from a communist or socialist background come to America in the first place if they really like the socialist platform.
Why and how do they get elected to Congress and want to change our American ideals?
I am not saying we should not allow all people who come to the United States legally to enjoy our freedoms and have that opportunity, but why do some want to change what freedoms we have?
Ken Comer
Joplin
-------
Don't think you're safe from the virus
Does the virus mutating surprise anyone? It shouldn’t. Historically, it has happened over and over. Why can’t the people of this country take this seriously?
Don’t run around out there like you are all safe and that it isn’t that bad. That’s what these viruses do: They evolve and become anything nature lets them become. Don’t stare it in the face and claim it will be over soon or think it can’t get any worse — because it can.
Do our deaths have to triple or quadruple from the nearly 350,000 nationally that our country has experienced for us to act like we should? You have to know that those numbers are understated. We can’t know the real number of everyone who has died because the testing isn’t there, and it isn’t for the rest of the world either, approaching 2 million deaths. Why would anyone think they are safe? It’s a nonsensical way of thinking. If we don’t fight for each other to exist, we don’t deserve to. You don’t rule your existence in this world like you think you do, and something like this can erase you.
We need to love one another enough to not let people die who don’t need to die.
Tommy Chew
Carl Junction
