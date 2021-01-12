Humphreys’ condemnation of Hawley misplaced
While David Humphreys has certainly done a marvelous job in growing the business he inherited from his folks — and I certainly applaud his philanthropic efforts over the years — he knows little about the U.S. Constitution.
His condemnation (Globe, Jan. 8) of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is totally misplaced, as the senator was under no illusions that his actions would somehow overturn the Nov. 3 election results. In fact, he said as much.
Instead, his actions were based upon the principle that changes to election laws — specifically in Pennsylvania — are at the sole discretion of the state legislatures (Article 1, Section 4, Clause 1). This does not mean judges, governors or secretaries of state.
Perhaps Humphreys should dust off his copy of the Constitution, take a read and reconsider.
Perry Davis
Joplin
---------------------
Fox, its officials also to blame
The people responsible for fomenting insurrection and the destruction of our party are trying to offer all kinds of excuses as they scurry away and abandon the Trump ship. They have been feeding Americans false information for years, and now they need to be called out and held responsible for their words and actions.
The following is a list of only a few of the people and organizations responsible and complicit in trying to overthrow the United States government and install a fascist dictator:
First and foremost is Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News, who has no qualms about overthrowing our government or others as long as he can make money out of it. He has put in place people like Roger Ailes, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, Rush Limbaugh and many others who constantly spew slanted false information.
As a Republican, you should seek fair and unbiased information like C-SPAN 1, C-SPAN 2, PBS and others that will tell you the truth. Shock jocks like Limbaugh should be treated as entertainers.
In addition, U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, should be censured in the U.S. Senate for their part in trying to disenfranchise millions of American voters and overthrow the U.S. government for the benefit of Donald Trump.
James P. Gann
Pineville
-----------------
Humphreys trying to manipulate officials
I personally think David Humphreys (Globe, Jan. 8) is committing a greater offense than what he is accusing U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of — Humphreys is trying to use his millions to try to manipulate our elected leaders to do things his way.
Anna Monteleone
Carl Junction
-----------------
Hawley did not listen to Missouri residents
Editor’s note: The following letter was sent to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and a copy sent to the Globe.
I don’t know you, but you’re one of two men who represent me in the U.S. Senate. Along with other Missourians, I have no other voice but yours in that chamber. When you decided to oppose the election results on Jan. 6, you claimed to be representing your constituents. But you were not representing my voice.
You never canvassed your constituents in the state of Missouri before you took the stand to object to the audited, credible election results on Jan 6. Apparently, you listened to the loud voices on the faux news channels and social media, starting with a rogue president himself who told us way back in the 2016 presidential debates that he “could not lose the election unless it was rigged,” and who refused to commit to honor the peaceful transition of power, even as a candidate.
Josh, you have the best of education and you are bright. But you are young. I was once like you, and I am familiar with the trap into which you fell: the “hero” trap. The hero trap is a heady place to be. It feels so righteous. The noisy mob will cheer you on, and you will lift your fist with them.
But you will be wrong. And sooner or later, they will scatter and you will take the hit. That is because your meteoric rise to fame is not undergirded with the full wisdom of the people you represent.
Politics is a team sport, Josh Hawley, and your team is not Brietbart, Fox News, NewsMax, The Epoch Times or OAN. Your team consists of the humble but stubbornly wise people in the entire state of Missouri — the ones who elected you, and also the ones who didn’t, but whom you have sworn to represent.
And you have embarrassed a good many of us. In fact, what happened on Wednesday horrified us.
Sure, I get the idea you spoke of — that our system should make a legal way to examine suspicions of fraud in an election. And our system did provide that way. That legal way was already exercised and the legitimacy of the election verified before Jan. 6. Where legal, there were recounts. The election was also challenged and verified by 60 courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and even the Justice Department of the United States, under Trump’s own administration. What could you add in a two-hour partisan debate on Jan. 6?
Some are saying your political career is over. I don’t know if your political career is over. I don’t know if it can survive your foolish leadership that gave place to an attempted coup on the Capitol. But I do know that you, as a person, will survive. You will wake up tomorrow to look in the mirror and face yourself for the role you played in an attempted coup of the United States.
The quickest path to redemption for you is a humble apology to your constituents. The next step is self-examination. Why was pleasing this rogue, profane president more important to you than representing the state of Missouri?
The third step is to find a better mentor than Donald Trump. Please. He is dangerous.
Carole King
Joplin
---------------
Don’t cover up other deplorable actions
Regrettably, the deplorable acts of Jan. 6 will be used to attempt to erase all the deplorable actions we witnessed in 2020 by too many, liberals and others. It will be as if they never happened. They did. Of course, no nonpeaceful actions should ever happen.
W.A. Gilliam
Joplin
-------------
Law enforcement failure at Capitol
There were two distinct groups of people participating in the demonstration/insurrection in our nation’s capitol on Wednesday. Both groups were led and encouraged by President Donald Trump. Neither group was handled properly by law enforcement.
The individuals in the first group were domestic terrorists. They were anarchists, fascists, white supremacists and other supporters of the “Stop the Steal” movement who were intent on using violence to stop Congress from performing its constitutional responsibility to receive and tally the Electoral College votes submitted and certified by each of the separate states. Some of these people apparently intended to inflict physical harm on the lawmakers. Others just wanted to violently occupy the Capitol, one of the most important institutions of our democracy. These people are not just deplorables, they are criminals. Law enforcement should have stopped them before they could occupy the Capitol, or failing that, should have arrested them on the spot as law enforcement regained control of the situation.
The second group consisted of peaceful protesters, gathering to protest what they felt was an injustice in the election. Despite my opinion that each one of these people was misguided, misled by their leader and just plain wrong about election fraud, I absolutely defend their right to peacefully protest. Law enforcement should have controlled and protected this group.
Law enforcement failed to accomplish any of its responsibilities at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Now it is up to the U.S. Justice Department to identify, pursue and prosecute to the full extent of the law every one of those domestic terrorists. And not just the people who were in the Capitol but everyone who led and inspired them to insurrection, including any law enforcement or Pentagon officials who were complicit in the law enforcement failure.
President Trump should not be prosecuted. The only appropriate action that should be taken against a president who incites insurrection is impeachment.
Bret B. Baker
Grove, Okla.
------------------
Attack on Capitol personal for some
I was heartsick to watch the attempted insurrection of a mob spurred on by President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer. It hit me personally from two standpoints.
First, I lived in Washington, D.C., less than four blocks from the Capitol and was privileged to walk, almost daily, though our Capitol to sit on the east or west steps of the historic building of the people and eat my bag lunch. Having this close acquaintance with the building, it was as if someone was attacking a part of my life when they attacked the building.
Second, I was so disappointed in U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who, against my own better judgment, I voted for when he ran for senator. I thought he was a person of more than common sense and had the type of education that should have prepared him for leadership. I called his office two days before the attack of the mob and told his staff member that, as one of his constituents, Hawley should have more sense than contest the electors of Pennsylvania.
Not that I expected it to be of much importance to him since I am only one of his constituents and not a Republican Party person. As for the antics of our president, he should be censured. He incited and recruited this seditious mob of thugs. He told them he would be with them as they marched on the Capitol. Of course, he was not with them, and eventually threw them under the bus for doing his bidding. Worse, before throwing them under the bus, he was gleeful during the televised intrusion into the Capitol and told the mob how he loved them, until he realized he might be in legal trouble for creation of the insurrection.
The penalty for insurrection can be as much as 10 years and a ban on running for office. What responsibility he and the mob hold for the deaths involved is a different issue. After losing more than 60 court cases and opportunities to show the election was a fraud, common sense should tell a person the election was fair.
Ralph Williams
Joplin
