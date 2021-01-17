Republican ashamed by Hawley's actions
Editor's Note: The following letter was sent to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and a copy forwarded to The Joplin Globe.
If you are truly from Missouri, how could you have believed all the allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election without at the least saying, "Show me"?
As far as I know, no proof whatsoever has been submitted, or else why would all of the lawsuits have been thrown out of court, even by Republican judges?
Somehow, I just can't believe that a guy as smart as you appear to be could be that gullible.
However, if you only claimed to believe all of the fertilizer that President Donald Trump was spreading around to further your own political career and run for president yourself, then shame on you.
Would that mean that if you did become president and someone such as Russian President Vladimir Putin offered enough money or something else that you desired that you would sell him our weapons secrets? Just exactly how much does it take to purchase you?
Your actions have made me ashamed to admit to being a Republican from Missouri with someone like you representing my home state, when what you really represent isn't Missouri but a state of anarchy.
Donna Ward
Carl Junction
----------
The republic is in doubt
This is in response to the editorial page column by Andy Ostmeyer on Sunday, Jan. 10.
I believe the protests last summer were entirely justified. I have had little contact or knowledge of that issue, but I can see that there are some instances where some police may be biased. It is real, and it needs to be addressed. When those protests turned to riots and wanton destruction, those actions should be condemned, stopped and prosecuted.
Likewise, many conservatives feel their concerns were not heard, and protests across the country occurred. One turned into a riot (on Jan. 6) by a relative few, and nearly all conservatives have condemned that action. It does seem that attacks on politicians and the U.S. Capitol with deaths and destruction are somehow more heinous than the hundreds of small businesses that were destroyed and the deaths civilians that occurred last year. Both should be condemned, but are politicians more valuable than the rest of us?
In 1967, I returned home from Vietnam in the middle of the night, put on civilian clothes and was delivered to the airport at 4 a.m. to avoid protesters, who shouted down soldiers and spit on them. The next two years in college, I kept my head down and didn’t discuss my service. Today, it seems much the same. If a conservative — and I am — speaks anything but what the left deems correct, we are harassed, shouted down and silenced.
The past few years, universities in general have silenced free speech. That was followed by Hollywood blacklisting conservatives. President Barack Obama’s IRS targeted conservative nonprofits. The media has reported negatively 90% of the time against conservatives. Last year, social media censored conservatives. This week, Big Tech has coordinated to shut down any ability to express conservative thought while proudly allowing Iran, China and the Islamic State group to post "death to America."
When free expression is suppressed, inevitable things happen.
Ben Franklin said we have “a republic, if you can keep it.” The republic is in doubt. When only one line of thought can be heard, you have a China or a Russia, not a republic.
Darrell Offutt
Neosho
-----
Thank journalists for difficult job
Thank you, Globe, for making difficult decisions.
Like many of you, I watched last week as the events unfolded in the Capitol, going from disbelief to dismay to horror. It was surreal. It will be added to events I have experienced in my lifetime that have left an indelible mark on who I am as a human. I could not understand how this got out of hand. I was horrified to watch these rioters deface the Capitol, breaking windows, stealing items, doing damage beyond words to this place that is the icon of what it means to be an American.
I have visited the Capitol on multiple occasions and walked those halls and even sat in on sessions of Congress. On my visits, there was always a feeling of respect and quiet. Voices were hushed; visitors were in awe. It was an experience comparable to visiting Notre Dame or the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
I could not believe what I was seeing on Wednesday — rioters running through the halls, laughing, yelling, taking selﬁes. My dismay moved to anger. I’m still experiencing all those feelings days later. I have listened to the journalists report the events and seen the stress on their faces, the bags under their eyes, the sadness of their demeanors. I cannot imagine how difficult this past week has been for them.
Yesterday, I read Globe Editor Andy Ostmeyer’s account of what the week was like for Globe journalists (Sunday, Jan. 10). I thought about all the difficult decisions they had to make here in small-town America. I have the utmost respect for journalists. Being a bit of a news junkie, I enjoy listening to NPR in the morning, snippets of news channels throughout the day and watching the nightly news. Add to that, I read the Globe online daily and Time magazine weekly. That does not come near what many people do, but I feel that I am relatively well informed. I appreciate the honest news reporting of the Globe. It is a job I do not envy. They report the news with honesty and integrity. And they do this despite many negative and hateful attacks.
Thank you to the editorial staﬀ of the Globe and to journalists everywhere for making the diﬃcult decisions to keep us informed.
Katharine Spigarelli
Farlington, Kan.
-------
Both sides must be called out
Should elected Democrats who called for attacks and incited riots and unrest over the past four years resign or be impeached?
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., called for liberals to “fight in the streets” against supporters of President Donald Trump. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., called for an all-out war against the Trump administration and told supporters at rallies to confront Trump supporters face to face. I could go on.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Sen. Christopher Dodd, and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and many other Democrats objected to the Electoral College certification in multiple presidential elections. Were they attacking our democracy?
Did we call out those who encouraged the riots that took place across major cities this past summer or those who said this was merely emotional protest and that protests are not always peaceful or polite?
We should be just as appalled at these things, if not more so, than at the president who never told anyone to force their way into the U.S. Capitol or commit any acts of violence. What’s done is done. Either call out both sides for the divisive rhetoric or let the president leave office with the torn legacy he must now bear.
Derek Snyder
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.