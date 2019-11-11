Money for homeless could be spent better
The city of Joplin, according to The Joplin Globe (Nov. 5), gave $42,000 to Economic Security Corp. to track and assess the needs of the homeless. Seems like a better use of that money would be to give it to Watered Gardens!
David Johnson
Saginaw
--------------------------------------------------------
Banning booze failed, so will banning guns
Suppose we decided America had an alcohol problem? We, as thoughtful Americans concerned about our neighbors, violence against spouses by drunk husbands or drunk wives, young people driving autos while drunk and putting lives at risk, or denying children a warm coat because the bread winner spent the money on alcohol, ought to do something about it.
Suppose we said "no more" and amended the Constitution so none could manufacture liquor or sell liquor in America. This drinking problem is destroying lives and ruining families, causing the unwarranted deaths of the young and the old and the innocent. This is an outrage, and it must be stopped.
Well, Americans did just that in 1919. The liquor came in from foreign nations and nothing changed in homes, in autos or in violence against spouses, and it created the famous gangsters of the era.
No, Diane Dimond (Joplin Globe, Nov. 5), your solution to stopping people killing other people with guns is exactly like the Prohibition solution to consuming alcohol. It didn't work then, and refusing to sell some types of guns won't prevent the one who wants such a gun from getting one.
Like those who thought alcohol was the problem then, when it wasn't, guns aren't the problem today. The problem today is the mental condition of one who would slaughter his classmates or kill many at a party.
As I have said before, you can't solve a problem until the problem is correctly identified. Saying guns is the problem is misidentifying the problem. Nobody in his right mind would take guns to school and kill classmates and others who get in the way.
Suppose we correctly identify the problem.
David Turner
Lamar
--------------------------------------------------
President brings on friction with media
I listened to Donald J. Trump Jr. this week on “The View.” It was difficult to endure. The talking over each other was very annoying.
There was one line that got my attention. When Junior said that no other president had endured the heat of the media like his father had, I had to agree.
What was not clearly conveyed, in my opinion, was that there has never been a president who created as much friction as this one has. I have often thought this president should follow the philosophy of Teddy Roosevelt: “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.” I have to believe that he would be viewed more positively.
The president is not alone in not observing this philosophy. Most everyone in a position of leadership appears to be looking for a sound bite, no matter how outrageous their claim or their stated position the day before.
Let me see if I can offer a suggestion that might be a little clearer for those who are supposed to lead: Shut up and just do your job.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.