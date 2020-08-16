Advocating to silence liberal voices moronic
It wasn't until I was a civilian employee, living and working overseas for more than 27 years, that I fully understood how blessed I was to be born and raised in the good old U.S.A. as an American citizen.
The family and I were nonimmigrant residents in two different Muslim countries for 13 years, and we also lived two years under the leadership of a Communist president. Additionally, I've toured all the Iron Curtain countries, including Russia.
I assure you, many of our freedoms named in the U.S. Constitution are still prohibited in many foreign countries. To name a few — press, speech, religion, public gatherings, elections, etc.
If caught violating any of these foreign laws, the end results could be disastrous, such as imprisonment, execution, deportation, physical torture and cutting off body parts.
After a lifetime, traveling to 72 foreign countries, I returned to my hometown of Joplin to retire. For the past 31 years, I have been an avid reader of The Joplin Globe.
Even though my wife and I live in a red political state, I've always respected the fairness/honesty of our city editors in printing both conservative and liberal views. Noticeably, they never showed any favoritism toward either party, always giving them equal space.
Now comes a rural writer (Globe, Aug. 7) from a small Missouri town advocating The Joplin Globe deny freedom of the press only to liberal syndicated columnists but not to conservative syndicated columnists for cost savings. How moronic. When I first read the article, it was apparent he was confused and should have reversed his comments.
It was fighting words when the writer disrespected the millions of military and civilians who have died protecting our freedoms. Obviously, he wants to deny freedom of the press to the liberal columnists he doesn't agree with.
Jim Williams
Joplin
Blunt, Long praised for conservation vote
This summer, sportsmen and women celebrated the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, the most significant conservation legislation in a generation. When the president signed this bill, projects to restore our public lands, national parks and open spaces commenced, and the Land and Water Conservation Fund will now see renewed funding in perpetuity.
This bipartisan legislative victory did not come easily. It took decades of grassroots work and the tireless support of conservation champions in Congress to see the campaign, which will permanently fund and reauthorize the LWCF and address maintenance backlogs on public lands and waters, across the finish line.
Our nation's most successful and widespread conservation and access funding source, the LWCF will now receive its full $900 million each year to secure our public lands and waters for us and for our children. The Great American Outdoors Act will also dedicate $9.5 billion over the next five years to restore failing infrastructure on public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Wildlife Refuge System, National Park Service and Bureau of Indian Education.
As a member of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, I would like to thank U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., as well as U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., for voting "yes" on the Great American Outdoors Act.
Blunt and Long, your vote for this landmark legislation will help ensure our outdoor traditions and sustain our public lands, waters and wildlife for the benefit of future generations.
Caleb Buck
Neosho
Don't ask retailers to enforce masks
Dianne Slater (Aug. 11) is upset because retailers aren't enforcing the rule to wear a mask set up by our leaders. Retailers have enough to do without being cops.
Can you imagine going to McDonald's, ordering fries and being told at the drive-up window they can't sell you these fries because you aren't wearing a seat belt?
Don Adams
Nevada
Don't release prisoners if face masks work
A question for mask proponents: If masks work so well, why not force prison inmates to wear them instead of releasing them into the public?
George Baker
Lamar
