Gary Stubblefield would be CJ asset
On June 2, we head to the polls to elect an alderman for all four wards in Carl Junction. I would like to give my support to Gary Stubblefield in Ward 1. He has shown great leadership skills with the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce and all of his various board positions. He has always been Carl Junction's No. 1 cheerleader, and I believe he would make a great asset to the Carl Junction City Council.
Michael Moss
Carl Junction
----------
Support Phil Stinnett in Tuesday election
Today, I saw a political ad for Phil Stinnett in The Joplin Globe. He is a candidate for the Zone 3 Joplin City Council election.
He mentioned a few of his attributes for his seeking this council seat. Those were just a few of his qualifications from my perspective.
For veterans looking for someone to elect, he served his country and state and will look after your interests.
If you are a senior, Phil served on the board that advocated for Joplin's senior citizens, looking out for their needs.
If you are an American Legion Post 13 member, he is a member in good standing.
He served with distinction as chairman of the Police and Fire Pension Board.
If you are a Christian, he, his wife and family are good Christians attending church each and every Sunday.
Phil always addresses a resident's concern and provides information to city staff and back to the resident. He does his homework on the issues of the day to make an informed decision, keeping all residents in mind before a vote. He is the most senior member of the Joplin City Council, which gives those of us who vote the confidence that he knows the budget process, the departments of the city and their needs, state laws, and the city charter.
I served on the council with Phil, and he was a pillar of the council then and he is a pillar on the council presently. Join me in reelecting Phil Stinnett for Zone 3 in the upcoming election.
Richard Russell
Joplin
----------
Donald Trump's lying infecting the nation
There is a virus growing in this nation that may in the long run be more dangerous than COVID-19. It has been around forever, seeping through the dank halls of bureaucracies, erupting periodically from politicians and their spokespersons to confuse and confound those searching for clarity. Today, the chief carrier of this virus is Donald Trump, and its victim is truth.
This virus has circled like a swarm of locusts around Trump as he has spread some 18,000 documented and proven lies, beginning even before he became president. And this contagion has infected many others, especially members of Congress who have supported, ignored or refused to call out Trump’s mendacity.
Throughout the current pandemic, Trump has lied repeatedly about how the virus would disappear, what medications or treatments we might seek, what precautions we should or should not take. Federal and state officials have suppressed or altered data to skew the view of what the real situation is because, as Trump has said, it could “make us look bad.”
Trump and his minions have long threatened with various punishments broadcast and print media for their supposed “fake news.” He now is threatening social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook for daring to call out his lies about voting by mail and various debunked conspiracy theories.
Calling a lie a lie and revealing the actual facts does not “silence conservative voices” or any other voices. But when anyone — especially anyone in power — lies repeatedly and seeks to silence the truth tellers, that’s a disease that can be fatal to this country’s democracy. The only vaccine against it is to clearly and loudly tell the truth.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
----------
Gary Stubblefield has Carl Junction at heart
In the upcoming election, we have the opportunity to elect Gary Stubblefield to the Carl Junction City Council. For all the many years I have known Gary, he has devoted endless energy and creativity for the betterment of Carl Junction. He looks at what others call problems as opportunities. Many of the things we take for granted in CJ right now exist because Gary made them happen.
There are a few special people in life who see the big picture and the pieces that make up the big picture. Gary is one of those. He will work tirelessly to accomplish good policies and procedures and benefits for the people of CJ. That is what he has always done. He has already accomplished tremendous benefits as the former executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.
He has a self-deprecating sense of humor that does not allow him to take credit. I have never heard him take credit for any of his accomplishments. He credits everyone else.
As a councilman, he will have residents' interests at heart, as well as the growth and improvement of Carl Junction. Vote for him to improve your city.
Jane Mitchell
Carl Junction
