Roger Marshall shows no respect for the truth
If there’s a reason for Kansans to vote for a Democrat for U.S. senator this election — something they haven’t done since 1932 — Roger Marshall provided that reason with his ads.
Marshall, the Republican candidate, has run ads so deceitful that it’s a wonder voters can trust anything he says. The ad claims that Barbara Bollier, a quite sensible moderate Republican who has turned Democrat, would work to ban guns. The ad runs a clip of her saying, “I’ll work to ban them nationwide.” Bollier did use those words — in reference to surprise medical bills, not guns. Bollier has never advocated gun control, although she does favor background checks and red-flag laws.
The context is this: “I’m leading the charge to outlaw surprise bills in Kansas,” Bollier said in a July 23 campaign ad. “And I approve this message because in Washington, I’ll work to ban them nationwide, and that will come as no surprise.”
That Marshall would stoop so low says much about what he thinks of Kansas voters. He obviously has no respect for the truth and no respect for them.
Gerard Attoun
Joplin
--------
Oppose candidates who support abortion
As we approach our national election, we should discuss something: abortion.
Our nation is at a crossroads. Since 1973, 65 million infants have been aborted. Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, supported eugenics and held racist beliefs. Thousands of babies are aborted daily with about a third of those being Black infants.
If you vote for a candidate who supports abortion, you are morally guilty.
Maurice Filson
Joplin
---------
Joe Biden best choice to be next president
Joe Biden's experience includes 36 years in the U.S. Senate. During that time, he ably chaired the U.S. Senate's Foreign Relations Committee. In that time, he gained experience dealing with many currently problematic countries, including China, North Korea and Iraq.
Biden served eight years as vice president. He successfully led the Recovery Act, which ended the recession of 2009. He is the candidate who can lead this country out of the current recession.
As president, Biden will make appropriate choices to be secretaries of the 15 executive departments.
Biden will listen to the experts in their respective fields. He will make informed decision based on facts, science and intelligent sources.
On Nov. 3, my vote will be for Joe Biden — the experienced choice for president.
Jim Gant
Joplin
----------
Faux militias not needed at polls
For those members of faux militias who claim a need to protect the polling places in November, if you want to protect freedom, join the U.S. Marines. The Marines protect all Americans, recognizing we are one nation.
If you have the need to feel you belong to something — apparently anything — try belonging to some group that plays a positive part in a democratic society and recognizes the legitimacy of the freedom of differences of opinion. Walking around with guns and camouflage pretending you are protecting freedom just does not cut it. You are simply intimidating the free expression of individual choice by others within this the citadel of freedom. In effect, you are this century's equivalent of the last century's Brownshirts in Germany and the Blackshirts in Italy.
We do not need your intimidation at voting polls this November. This is the United States of America.
Ralph Williams
Joplin
