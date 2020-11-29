Shopping outside Joplin because of mask mandate
I personally do not believe the mask is slowing or stopping the novel coronavirus. Look at all the people wearing them now, and it is getting worse than ever.
If it makes you feel like you are stopping it, by all means, wear it for your sanity's sake. If you are sick or have symptoms, stay home. If someone does not wear a mask, that is their prerogative, and if they get sick, that is the risk they are taking. They are aware of it. If you are around a non-mask wearer and you have your mask on, what is the problem?
I have medical issues that make it very difficult for me to wear a mask. I am in the higher-risk category. I have been berated in public for not wearing a mask in an uncrowded store and do not feel I should have to answer to anyone why I do not wear one. That is an invasion of my privacy.
I live outside the Joplin city limits, but if I lived inside I would sign the petition that is going around. It seems that the older, wiser City Council members have it right.
My family used to shop mainly in Joplin but now prefer to go to our nearby cities so we do not have to be pressured into wearing a mask. I hope for the city’s sake that the sales tax revenue is able to keep the city afloat after small businesses continue to be hurt by the actions taken.
Ken Comer
Joplin
Limbaugh column misses the point
David Limbaugh's "Left obliterating free speech" column (Globe, Nov. 23) completely misses the point. He accuses liberals of "selective repression" of speech, a "war against this sacred liberty" and as being "brazenly hostile toward publication of opinions with which they disagree."
What he fails to discern is that liberals do not want to get rid of opposing opinions. Indeed, we appreciate, and often learn from, opposing opinions. Our nation needs healthy, rational debates about a wide variety of issues affecting our future.
What we oppose is irresponsible speech, disinformation, dangerous propaganda and the assumption that "my conspiracy theory is just as good as your facts."
There is a major difference between the freedom to speak our opinions and the fantasy that we should be able to proclaim hogwash to be truth. It is easy to see the difference between, "I should have won the election," and, "I lost the election because of fraud." The first is an opinion, probably harmless enough, but the second is a potentially dangerous lie.
Ironically, all of our freedoms are endangered by this insistence that free speech is protected even when it is garbage. Our democracy depends on consensus about what is real, upon commonly trusted data and substantiated information. Our free speech rights must include responsibility and an allegiance to truth and facts. And we must have the wisdom to discern opinions from fact and to know whether our opinions are based on reality or hogwash.
Sherry Buchanan
Joplin
Battleground states get preferential treatment
The winner-take-all Electoral College system is used by 48 of our 50 states.
It creates battleground states out of the swing states because they can swing either Democratic or Republican, depending on the year. These eight to 12 battleground states reap the financial rewards of more than 90% of the campaign visits and monies being spent inside their borders.
The issues important to these voters become the issues of the candidates. Therefore, these voters have more power than voters in the other 38 or so states. After the election, research shows the battleground states continue to benefit from more federal funds, grants, trade policy favors and even Federal Emergency Management Agency funds — all looking toward the next election.
Not fair. And surely not what the Founding Fathers had in mind.
This winner-take-all system can be changed. Our Constitution gives the states control of their Electoral College processes.
The National Popular Vote Bill, now enacted by 15 states and Washington, D.C., restores balance to the Electoral College process. The currently ignored 38 nonbattleground states, their voters and their issues would have to become relevant to the presidential candidates. Each vote in all 50 states would carry equal weight. Please find out more at www.nationalpopularvote.com.
Nancy Pawol
Eureka
