Joplin residents about to get stung
I was disappointed in the Joplin City Council decision to drop the mask ordinance. Next week, schools open and the kids gather. It seems to me it is a bit like the beekeeper taking off his bee suit just before lifting the lid off the beehive. We may get stung.
Jerry Williams
Joplin
-----------------------------------
Joplin City Council decision disappoints
I am so disappointed in the members of the Joplin City Council who did not vote to extend the mask ordinance. Wearing a mask protects others. I thought that we were a community that cared about each other and wanted to keep each other safe.
One of the primary things my child learned in preschool was that an adult’s job is to keep you safe and your job is to help them keep you safe. Does this message not translate to our lives as adults?
I pray that even without the ordinance residents of Joplin will continue to wear their masks out of kindness and compassion for others. I applaud Missouri Southern State University, the Joplin School District, Target and other schools and businesses that continue to support a mask ordinance for the safety of their students and customers. Thank you to the council members who did vote in support of keeping Joplin safe; they must have had excellent teachers and role models who taught them to care and to protect others.
Andrea Cullers
Joplin
-----------------------------------
Council failed to listen to informed advice
The Globe’s quote (Aug. 18) from Marcus Aurelius, “The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane,” could not have more accurately described Monday night’s Joplin City Council meeting with respect to the mask issue.
The majority of the council decided to listen to mask opponents instead of informed advice from doctors in a position to know the value of masks. Five members of the council went with the majority present at the moment instead of the best advice of doctors and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All they accomplished was to give a group of protesters the right to infect others. I do understand that store owners are having a hard time, but they are not alone — it was bound to happen because people out of work don’t shop.
This virus is a hardship on all of us economically as well as healthwise, but store owners, hear this: I had returned to shopping in your stores with the city’s restrictions in place. That ended last night. I will now buy only groceries and necessities such as gas, but I will not shop any store that does not require masks.
How ironic to pick up this morning’s paper (Aug. 19) to see three articles on the front page — one reporting the council’s decision to abandon masks, and two about the increase in virus infections.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
--------------------------------------
Missouri can’t afford costly tax giveaways
Thanks to the Globe for recently highlighting a costly tax giveaway that Missouri cannot afford (Globe, Aug. 11).
During the past decade, Missouri’s ability to finance essential services and stimulate economic prosperity has steadily declined. Part of the reason is our Republican-dominated Legislature’s love affair with tax cuts, tax credits and other tax giveaways. The main benefactors of these policies have been wealthy people and corporate interests who have a stronger voice in Jefferson City because of what money can buy.
Ordinary Missourians are left behind and often unaware of the tax breaks given to those with the wealth advantage.
Globe editors wrote about the 2% discount given to retailers who remit sales and use-tax receipts on time. This is money collected from consumers that the retailers get to keep just because they meet deadlines. The 2% discount is one of the most generous in all of the states who offer this, and there is no cap on the amount of sales affected. Some states offer a smaller discount or cap the amount of sales for which a retailer can claim the discount. Some states offer no such discount, simply expecting retailers to meet their obligations for timely remission or penalizing those who do not.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway published a report about a year ago that showed the cost of this discount. Between 2009 and 2018, the annual cost rose from $95 million to more than $120 million. In 2018, the 50 biggest retailers kept 72% of the discounts on sales over $2,500, with $10 million being pocketed by Missouri’s biggest merchant. Small businesses, not so much.
There is another related tax giveaway. Missouri is the only state that gives employers a discount for sending in their employee withholding taxes on time. The taxes range from 0.5% to 2%, depending on the amount collected, and amount to tens of millions of lost revenue dollars each year. It would be very interesting to know how much of this money is rebated to the employees who had it withheld from their hard-earned paychecks or how much is invested in higher wages for those employees.
Arguments can be made that these discounts and other tax favors help to stimulate our economy, create jobs and keep consumer prices lower. The sad thing is that Missouri requires very little accountability to determine whether these claims are true. Auditor Galloway has pointed out that the estimated budget impact of these giveaways is often grossly underestimated and rarely reviewed to see whether the supposed advantages are outweighing the costs.
These two giveaways have been criticized by bipartisan gubernatorial tax commissions since 2010. Recommendations have included eliminating them or at least capping them because Missouri cannot afford the lost revenue. But year after year, our legislature ignores recommendations like this.
We need to ask them to explain and to account for these giveaways of tax money.
Sherry Buchanan
Joplin
------------------------------------
Missourians don’t agree with Galloway
State Auditor Nicole Galloway — who is running for governor — opposes allowing Missouri retailers to retain a portion of sales and use taxes they collect if those retailers remit the rest back to the Missouri Department of Revenue on time. In an official statement, Galloway said, “This is the kind of government nonsense that Missourians can’t stand. No one gets credit for paying his or her taxes on time. So why should big retailers get this handout?”
If Galloway imagines that she speaks for all Missourians, and that all Missourians support what she supports and can’t stand what she doesn’t support, she is being presumptuous. She classifies the current sales tax remittance policy as a handout, despite the fact that the state has no money of its own to hand out. Galloway needs to recognize the fact that the state has no money except that which it confiscates from its residents.
According to Galloway, “Missouri’s timely sales and use tax discount is the most generous such discount in the nation and significantly benefits the state’s largest retailers. Missouri law allows businesses remitting sales and use taxes to retain 2% of taxes payable to the DOR if the business remits payments timely.”
Galloway wants us to believe that 2% of sales taxes collected by some businesses is somehow a different formula than 2% of sales taxes collected by other businesses — the politics of envy. Simple arithmetic holds 2% to be 2%, regardless of multipliers.
Galloway advocates establishing “a cap of $2,500 per month … (which) would result in approximately $52 million in additional state and local sales tax revenue” collected by the private sector from private sources and surrendered to the state.
Globe editors wrote, “We are no fans of unfunded federal mandates. Neither are we fans of giving away tax money to those who don’t need it. Let’s end the practice of subsidizing megaretailers and then let’s have the conversation about what the state can and cannot afford.”
Obviously, the Globe’s editorial staff shares Galloway’s opinion that the state is giving away tax money and subsidizing those who actually do the work of collecting those taxes. The editors imply that the businesses forced to do the work of the state without compensation should not find any relief for their efforts because they don’t need it.
An important consideration routinely ignored is that the state is neither the source of sales tax revenue nor does the state do the work necessary to collect sales tax. All the state does is spend it. Under penalty of prosecution, fines and/or imprisonment, the state requires other people to do its work for it . So, the state is handing out nothing. Quite the opposite. The state is forcing private parties to hand over the fruits of their forced labor. In this way, the state is practicing a form of slavery. The state and like-minded advocates justify this practice by defining it as applicable to entities rather than individuals — things rather than people. But corporations, sole proprietorships, limited liability corporations and other business models are composed entirely of people. To enslave a business is to enslave employers, employees, vendors and clientele.
Dan Greer
Diamond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.