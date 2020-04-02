Require shoppers to wear a mask
Considering the danger from the current virus, it would seem to me that the mayor or city council should mandate that all shoppers wear a mask or face covering, even a bandana, to protect others from coughs and sneezes.
The action would help limit the transmission of the virus from one person to another. I know it will not prevent the wearer from getting the virus, but it will help the wearer to not unknowingly spread the virus.
Ralph Williams
Joplin
---------------------------------------------
Joplin needs order to shelter in place
Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw is in denial. Now is time for the shelter-in-place order. Once someone has COVID-19, the probability of them having already infected others has been present for up to 20 days. There are carriers who will not show evidence of illness but will infect many others. This is not rocket science.
Act now, Mayor Shaw, before the city is covered with carriers and new infections. If you can't make this decision, ask the medical community,
Someone act now, not when it is too late.
Deborah Shertz, registered nurse
Joplin
