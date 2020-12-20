Not wearing a mask endangers others
To those who want to recall the Joplin City Council members who voted for a mask mandate:
You say, “Let the people have a chance to do the right thing.” Well, the people had their chance over the Thanksgiving holidays. The advice from the medical experts — not politicians — was to not travel, not meet in groups, wear a mask and observe social distancing. Did the people do that? No.
Almost 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 so far. Can you grasp that number? Think of Joplin. Now think of six Joplins. Everyone in those six Joplins has died.
How many more entire populations of Joplin will die before enough people get the vaccine to stop the pandemic? How many Americans died from COVID-19 yesterday? How many will die tomorrow?
You think it’s your right to not wear a mask. If you’re correct, then I suggest that you burn your driver’s license, then drink a bottle of liquor, get in your car and go for a drive. You have the right to drink, don’t you? You have the right to drive, don’t you? Then why do you need a license to drive, and why shouldn’t you drive while drunk? The answer is, of course, that driving without the physical ability to do so safely, and that driving while drunk, are both behaviors that endanger the lives of others.
If that answer is correct, then not wearing a mask is no different: That’s a behavior that endangers the lives of others. In fact, not wearing a mask is worse. If your vision is too poor to drive safely or if you are too drunk to drive safely, at least you are aware of the fact that when you get behind the wheel of your car that you are risking the lives of others.
With COVID-19, if you have just been infected, it may be 10 days before you have enough symptoms to get tested and find out that you’re positive; in fact, you may never have any symptoms. Yet from the first day of your infection, you are capable of infecting others. And some of those others will die.
Society has decided that behaviors of driving without a license and driving while drunk cannot be tolerated, so there are laws to enforce that decision. Is reckless behavior around COVID-19 any different?
Anyone who knows he is COVID-19 positive and behaves in ways that endanger others should be liable for the hospital expenses of those they infect or for wrongful death damages for those they infect who then die from COVID-19. Likewise, anyone who engages in behaviors that put them at high risk of getting infected with COVID-19 has to be held responsible for infecting others because they knew of the risk — even though they infected others before they knew they were infected. Wake up, lawyers. You’re missing an opportunity to get rich.
Missouri voted for President Donald Trump in the recent election. I did too. But Trump’s biggest mistake was not taking COVID-19 seriously.
Matt Tani
Neosho
-------
Biden will threaten economy, Mideast
We can fasten our seat belts now as it is going to be a bumpy ride for the next four years — if President-elect Joe Biden is not impeached before then. His dealings in China come to mind.
President Donald Trump was lambasted even before he was sworn in. Most people would throw in the towel if they had to put up with what Trump did. He did more good things for our country than his predecessor ever did.
Energy independence is a great thing for our country, and we were beginning to see this. We will now have to wait and see what will happen to the economy when gas goes past $4 a gallon again. We have enjoyed lower gas prices in the past several years than I thought we would never see again. Gas prices have a profound effect on the economy, as we witnessed during the Obama years.
Lastly, if Biden and his party abandon Israel as an ally, as President Barack Obama tried to do, we will be on a slippery slope. The Bible says God blesses those who bless Israel.
Ken Comer
Joplin
-------
Some states arbitrarily changed voting rules
Perhaps Larry Wood (Globe, Dec. 13) might want to reexamine the reason(s) for doubt with regard to the recent election for president. He would put the blame for this totally on President Donald Trump. He states that “Trump is the only president in modern times and probably in American history to openly start casting doubt on the election months before it even took place, and he has continued to whine about a so-called rigged election in the weeks since its conclusion."
A quick check of our Constitution (specifically Article 1, Section 4, Clause 1) should help to illuminate the issue for any who question our president’s motives. In basic terms, it is the responsibility of state legislatures to make changes in election laws and procedures. With the proliferation of mail-in balloting in this cycle, several states have changed their rules governing their elections, but those decisions were not made by the respective legislatures. In several cases, those changes were made arbitrarily by governors or by the secretaries of state.
I have no way of knowing whether these changes “flipped” the election, but the fact that Trump has openly objected to those arbitrary and unconstitutional changes to election laws seems only reasonable.
Perry Davis
Joplin
