'Good' governments must act on masks
An open letter to local government leaders:
I am writing to implore you to enact a mask mandate and group gathering restrictions in Southwest Missouri. Our region is at a breaking point with this pandemic, and it is overwhelming the health care systems. The science is clear and definitive: Wearing masks helps prevent the spread of disease. When the Joplin mandate was in effect, it demonstrated the ability to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Since the time it was lifted, we have seen a steady increase of cases and deaths in our communities.
It is true that a mask mandate is difficult to enforce. When the mandate was in effect, it was demonstrated that people wore masks. Signage at the entrance to buildings stating that there was a mandate made it easier to enforce. I was in a store after the mandate had been allowed to expire and asked why it was no longer requiring that customers wear masks, knowing that the company policy required all employees to wear masks. The manager replied that because there was no longer a mandate in Joplin, the business could not enforce it. Relying on common sense or the goodwill of the public has not proven the rule.
We have been in a medical crisis for many months now. There is no more time for discussion. The alarming rise in number of cases and deaths is all the proof that is needed. It is time for the political officials of Southwest Missouri to join together for the good of the people and make this tough decision. Please put politics aside and move in the direction of saving the lives of our residents.
The Thomas Jefferson quote in The Joplin Globe (Nov. 18) epitomized your duties: “The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.”
Dr. Michael G. Knapp
Joplin
--------
Enforcement of mask mandate is simple
Some of our local cities are worried that they cannot enforce a mask mandate. Springfield is enforcing its mandate.
Enforcement is simple: no mask, no service. Hold the businesses responsible. If all businesses follow these guidelines, they won't have to worry about lost revenue; everyone has to shop somewhere.
Asking the people to follow guidelines simply isn't working. Hospitals are near capacity. If you or someone you love has a medical emergency, there may not be any room to be treated. Nurses work 12-hour shifts without removing their masks; surely we can endure a 30-minute shopping trip or five minutes at Dollar General where most people ignore the signs.
Nothing less than a mask mandate will work.
Bruce Clayton
Joplin
---------
Healthy economy depends on healthy residents
The front page of The Joplin Globe (Nov. 18) perfectly reflected the divide that is allowing COVID-19 to continue to ravage our country. In the lead story, the medical community is pleading with officials in the area to take the necessary and proven actions to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Then in the right-hand column, what is Newton County doing? Instead of doing what is necessary to save the lives of our residents, the county is buying portable morgues to gather the dead who have perished as a result of a total lack of a coordinated, science-based approach. In addition, area mayors as well as other governmental officials around the state have been dragging their feet about doing anything that will upset those who seem to think that wearing a mask somehow impinges on their precious freedoms.
We have been told over and over that the only way this is going to subside is if everyone follows certain protocols (mask wearing, social distancing, no large gatherings). Yet some people refuse to act in their own best interest or in the interest of those around them. For several weeks, many businesses had signs on their doors requiring people entering to wear masks, but with no way to police that and no support from local government, they gave up and took down the signs.
Officials excuse not mandating masks with, “We don’t want to hurt business.” Well, a healthy economy depends on a healthy population. You can’t go shopping if you’re in the hospital — or dead.
Because the national government won’t act, mayors, city councils and state officials must quit dithering and take the necessary steps to save lives, or there won’t be an economy. Rest assured, when election time comes again, those of us who are left will remember the leaders who didn’t lead.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
---------------
Few clear answers on Joplin trash proposal
Watching the Joplin City Council meeting on Monday night reminded me of an unprepared student trying to pull a snow job on his teacher. The presentation of the trash contract to the council appeared to be put together on the fly and lacked detailed and clear information. Even when council members questioned those involved in speaking to the contract, there were few clear answers.
They admitted that this proposal was a concerted effort to push trash customers toward recycling. According to what was presented by Waste Corporation of America, customers will receive one trash can and one recycling can and be automatically be charged $11.38 for trash pickup and $5.25 for recycling. If the customer doesn't wish to participate in recycling, she must call and make arrangements to have the recycling container picked up, and then she will pay just the $11.38 for trash pickup. It was unclear whether the recycling container would be replaced with a second trash can. According to them, their plan is designed to "encourage" people to recycle. The residents of Joplin have seen this kind of encouragement in the past. How long before encouragement turns into demanding?
According to the Globe (Nov. 17), "... and $5.25 for curbside recycling pickup. That would include disposal of bulky items and yard waste, which is included in current service." In other words, you would be required to pay the recycling fee in order to dispose of some items that are now included in the current fee with Republic. The result of this plan is that some will just let the bulky items and yard waste accumulate, and the purpose of cleaning up the city will be thwarted.
Virginia Stark
Joplin
-------------
Jobs will return after pandemic
A few years ago, President Donald Trump threw the United States' support to a harsh, questionable enforcer after a contested election in a South American country. Has he been expecting some sort of similar backing to materialize, counter to all apparent evidence?
Prior to the pandemic, our country saw the vitality of a large, maybe unusual, workforce and jobs. Somewhere in there is a core of jobs that are productive and vital. When the pressure and risk of the coronavirus subsides, those jobs will return as surely as crops after a drought.
How does anyone claim credit for jobs simply returning, not created, for the large part?
Bill Hawkins
Joplin
