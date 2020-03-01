Geoff Caldwell column political propaganda
When does opinion become nothing more than blatant political propaganda?
Geoff Caldwell poses this question (Globe, Feb. 23) although he provides his audience with examples on a regular basis. He refers to the style of George Will (carried in this paper) without referencing Will’s insightful opinion of our current administration.
Caldwell continues to be the least self-aware contributor to the editorial pages.
Michael O’Leary
Joplin
Pro-lifers should oppose Medicaid expansion
A proposal to place a Medicaid expansion program into the Missouri Constitution is contained in Initiative No. 2020-063 (as numbered by the Secretary of State). Why would we put a program in the Missouri Constitution to which pro-life protections can only be added at the federal level of government?
Proponents are seeking signatures from voters to put this program on the ballot in the fall.
Based on social media and numerous news articles, two of the major proponents of this Medicaid expansion are Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Rights Action League.
The proposal ignores the growing danger that the yearly Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal tax dollars to fund abortions, will be terminated in the near future.
This would leave unborn children completely exposed to governmental funding of abortions if their mothers are covered by Medicaid.
The proposal also means greatly expanding current Medicaid funding of abortions of newly formed human beings by means of prescriptions of the so-called "morning after" pills.
Because of the evidence that so-called prescription “morning after” pills many times cause abortions, an expansion of Medicaid will result in a substantial increase in taxpayer subsidies of such pills. It is wrong to support the expansion of a program that requires taxpayers to pay for abortions in any form, including prescriptions of "morning after" pills.
The proposed expansion of Medicaid would greatly increase the number of women of childbearing age who are covered by Medicaid in Missouri.
For pro-life reasons, pro-lifers oppose Medicaid expansion. Abortions are not health care, and Missouri should not expand a program that will pay for more of them.
Missouri Right to Life energetically opposes such an anti-life amendment to the Missouri Constitution, and we encourage people to refuse to sign any petition to expand Medicaid in Missouri.
Steve Rupp
President, Missouri Right to Life
Catholic bishops support Medicaid expansion
In October of 2019, I joined my brother Catholic bishops of Missouri in issuing a statement of support for the expansion of MO HealthNet, the Medicaid program in our state. The initiative, which will appear on the ballot this fall for placement in the Missouri Constitution, will expand affordable health care coverage for the most vulnerable among us.
Recently, questions, concerns and speculation have surfaced regarding an argument that the federal pro-life protections in Medicaid — secured through the Hyde Amendment more than 40 years ago — would be terminated, putting government funds at risk for allocation to abortions.
We acknowledge this concern; however, with abiding trust in our Lord Jesus Christ, we cannot operate out of fear and speculation of the unknown. Our commitment to life is unwavering, and lives are at stake. We must make decisions based on what we currently know to be true:
• With greater access to health insurance through Medicaid, we are saving lives and ensuring better health outcomes for our families in need.
• The risk for elimination of the Hyde Amendment is unlikely based on its 40-plus-year history and polls showing that the majority of Americans oppose public funding of abortion.
• In the unlikely event that the Hyde Amendment is repealed, pro-life states such as Missouri would pursue every legal avenue to prevent public funding for abortion through the state Medicaid programs.
• Medicaid reimbursements are vital to the health care delivery system, ensuring continued care to the most needy, including care provided by our Catholic hospitals.
• Many of our Catholic hospitals provide services that are left unpaid, putting the future of those institutions at risk.
The Missouri bishops’ support for this initiative is consistent with our commitment to life.
Please consider our responsibility as Catholics to advocate for decisions that will uphold the dignity of every human person. Our families depend on decent housing and health care to flourish. Let us pray to God the Father to continue to guide us in our careful advocacy around legislative issues that affect the lives of so many of our brothers and sisters.
Most Rev. Robert J. Carlson
Archbishop of St. Louis
