Missourians need Medicaid expansion
Right now, where you live determines how long you’ll live. As a critical care nurse, I see it every day. Looking at outcomes by ZIP code, we see huge disparities in uninsured, chronic illness and, most heartbreaking, infant and child mortality. Fortunately, we can expand Medicaid, which would offer insurance to hundreds of thousands of Missourians, improve access and start addressing these disparities.
In rural counties across the state, there is a lack of health care resources. Many rely on just one clinic to serve the entire county. Medicaid payments keep these remaining rural hospitals and clinics open to see patients who have no other options. Without Medicaid, these clinics and hospitals could close, leaving rural, minority and impoverished communities without accessible health care.
Our failure to expand Medicaid leaves too many of our neighbors unable to get any health insurance. They make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, too little to afford insurance and don’t qualify for subsidies on the health care exchange. Expanding Medicaid would allow about 230,000 more people to qualify, saving our rural hospitals and clinics from the financial strain of giving uncompensated care.
Medicaid expansion helps keep rural hospitals and clinics open, protecting jobs where we need them most and providing care where we need it most. It is a critical step toward ensuring your ZIP code does not determine your lifespan. It is vital for my patients and our state.
On Aug. 4, I'll care for my patients by voting "Yes" on Amendment 2. I hope you join me.
Samantha McAninch
Ozark
---------
Political surveys out of control
Since shortly after the first of the year, we started getting political surveys on the home phone. Last week, we got five in one day. Some of them are recordings, but most are with a live caller. They read from a script and continue talking through the first question.
And the questions are baited. You can tell by the way it is worded that it is not an independent survey. It’s like trying to answer the question, “Do you still hate your mother?" How do you answer a question like that? That first question will have such a bias it is easy to tell which side of the aisle the question is coming from, but you never know whose money is paying for the call.
Mom did teach me if you want to start a fight, discuss religion or politics. I won’t answer any of the questions for these surveys. At times, I’ve even been rude when I stated that my politics are personal and it is none of their business.
If you want to discuss politics with me, you need to come to my door — but be prepared to get a thumping, and don’t show up during supper.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
----------
Show the U.S. flag respect by standing
This in response to the column by Jean Griffith (Globe, July 12).
My father served the country honorably and was a member of the greatest generation. At his funeral, he had an awesome service provided by the military. It was inspiring to see soldiers carefully take the flag off the casket and meticulously fold it and hand it to my mother. It brought a lump to my throat and tears to my eyes. This flag stood for the country that my father fought for and what he was proud of.
It is with sadness that anyone, whether a professional athlete or someone local, would try to encourage coaches or others to take a knee instead of standing for the flag.
In the last paragraph of his column, I would like to change things up a bit: "Standing for the flag declares you and your team are on the right side of history. In standing, you will get respect from your players and the community. And most importantly, you can live knowing you did the right thing by honoring the flag."
I guess I am one of the ignorant people mentioned near the end of his column. Protesters have a reason and right to do so, but the problem is a people problem — it has nothing to do with the flag. Give it the glory it deserves.
Donna Baker
Carterville
