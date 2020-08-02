Medicaid expansion means cuts elsewhere
On Tuesday, Missourians will go to the polls to vote. One of the issues we will be voting on is whether to expand Medicaid in the state — Amendment 2.
If you have already decided to vote in favor, then there is nothing I can say that will change your mind, and if you are voting against, then I don’t really need to say anything. It’s the undecided who need to read the rest of this.
I love my health care friends and I know they feel passionately about this. And from a financial standpoint, it makes sense to them — instead of writing off the costs of services for people who can’t pay, then the rest of the taxpayers will foot the bill.
They have all sorts of studies that show in the long run this makes sense for society. But when you vote on Tuesday, understand the immediate ramifications of expanding Medicaid.
Missouri has a constitutional obligation to balance its budget. In other words, we cannot deficit spend like Illinois or California and just keep racking up unsustainable debts. In Missouri, at the end of the year our expenses cannot exceed our revenues.
If we pay more on Medicaid, then there will be cuts in other areas of state spending. And the only budget items large enough to pay for the increased spending are K-12 education and higher education. With the current pandemic, I don’t think we can expect increased revenue, so that means that our educational institutions will see reduced state spending.
So when you vote, understand exactly what that means. And also understand that you are making a conscious decision as to how you want Missouri to spend your money.
Kevin Wilson
Neosho
Medicaid expansion will pay for itself
Well, once again the sky is falling. We will never be able to afford health care for our most impoverished Missouri residents who simply fell into the wage gap. After all, we will be balancing our state budget on the backs of our folks whose voices are never heard.
As sure as I know that this sky is not falling, I also know that Medicaid expansion will more than pay for itself. I urgently ask you to vote "yes" on Tuesday for Amendment 2 , and for Nicole Galloway for governor.
With your vote, we will place Missouri residents on the path to equality and prosperity.
Sam Calvin
Joplin
Medicaid expansion a vote for life
The Declaration of Independence does not say “if you can pay for it” when it promises to protect our inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Granted, in 1776, health insurance did not exist, but in the 21st century, it does. And our government pledges to protect our right to life, so implicit in that promise is health insurance as a right rather than a privilege because having health insurance protects our lives; without it, people die unnecessarily.
Missouri is one of only 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid. The District of Columbia and 36 states have. If Missouri expands Medicaid, 230,000 currently uninsured workers will have insurance. Their right to life will be protected.
Currently, Missouri pays into the Medicaid program but gets no benefit from at least $1 billion that goes in. With expanded Medicaid, the federal government would pay 90% of costs, and Missouri would pay 10%. Some people say that 10% adds up to a lot of money. However, a 2019 study by the Center for Health Economics and Policy at Washington University in St. Louis reported that Missouri would save $932 million by 2024 and up to $1.3 billion by 2026, which would more than offset any money spent by Missouri to pick up that 10% cost.
It is a fact that when people have insurance, they are less likely to put off going to the doctor until medical problems become deadly or at least worse than they had to be. Insured people use emergency rooms less, and emergency room care is the most cost-ineffective type of care for medical problems that could be resolved at the doctor’s office.
Medicaid expansion will also help curb the loss of hospitals in the state. We have lost more than 14 since 2014, mostly because we have not expanded Medicaid. And having fewer hospitals leads to loss of life with greater travel times to health care and fewer beds available.
Voting "yes" on Medicaid expansion (Amendment 2 on the ballot Tuesday) is a vote for life; because without health insurance, people’s lives, their liberty and their pursuit of happiness are not being protected.
Ellen Broglio
Joplin
Medicaid expansion helps state budgets
According to opponents of Medicaid expansion, the sky will fall if Missouri does it.
It won’t. I’ve done some research.
In states that have not expanded, poorer people are more than twice as likely to forego needed medical care as in states that have. When their conditions worsen, they go to emergency rooms, where the expense to government and the medical system is greater that it would have been with preventive care. Emergency rooms, by law, must offer medical care to anyone with an urgent need, including undocumented immigrants. (Would we want it otherwise?)
Poor undocumented immigrants would benefit, but did you know that they pay more in taxes than other poor people because they pay into Social Security but do not benefit from it? They pay about $7 billion into it yearly, plus they pay sales taxes, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Some states that have expanded Medicaid have seen a positive effect on their budgets, not negative. Three such are Montana, Arkansas and Kentucky. Arkansas saved $700,000 in fiscal year 2017, according to The Commonwealth Fund.
Opponents contend that the expansion will put more money into the pockets of millionaire CEOs. This is a problem with the medical system we have because, unlike the Canadian system for example, it prioritizes money before patient outcomes. But that is a problem separate from Medicaid expansion. Early intervention saves money.
Please join me in voting "yes" for Amendment 2.
Jim Wheeler
Joplin
