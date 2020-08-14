Congress should fund Medicaid's HCBS program
In Missouri and throughout the U.S., millions of older adults and people with disabilities access support with activities of daily life through Medicaid's Home- and Community-Based Services. These long-term services empower people to live safely and with independence in their own homes in the community of their choice.
COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in nursing homes and other congregate settings. HCBS is proven to be a safer and more cost effective model of care. Most importantly, HCBS offers both a safe and inclusive option for so many Missourians and their families.
Unfortunately, these service providers have faced crisis-level workforce shortages since before the pandemic. The pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges facing this community. Despite the resourcefulness and resilience of people with disabilities and direct support professionals (the essential frontline workforce providing hands-on care, often around the clock), the need for relief has reached a fever pitch.
In May, the U.S. House of Representatives included dedicated relief funding for HCBS (as well as relief for family caregivers, hazard pay for front-line workers) in the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act. Two months later, the U.S. Senate introduced the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act, and disability advocates were disappointed at the lack of funding for HCBS and other protections.
Negotiations continue. There is still time for our elected officials to reach a compromise that includes funding for Home- and Community-Based Services. If we go any longer without this important provision, it will be clear that the various members of the disability community are not so much the forgotten faces of the pandemic but the willfully ignored.
Wendy Sullivan
Joplin
Nicole Galloway will keep Missourians safe
As our next governor, Nicole Galloway will make the mature decisions needed to keep our kids and grandparents safe. When professional sports teams saw players who’d recovered from coronavirus having heart problems, they decided to keep their players safe by calling off seasons. Galloway understands these dangers and feels we need to get this pandemic under control before we open our schools.
On the other hand, Gov. Mike Parson, who is from Bolivar, which only has one elementary, one intermediate, one middle and one high school, wants all of our state schools open. It’s sad he wants our Missouri kids to be test monkeys. He thinks we should just throw them all together in school and see what happens when they get infected with coronavirus and share it with Granny and Granddad.
Just ask Georgia how that’s working out for them.
Galloway understands what it takes to keep the residents of Missouri safe. Join me on Nov. 3 in voting Nicole Galloway for governor. The healthy future of Missouri depends on it.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood
We need to listen to American farmers
I pieced together a little corner of the world this past weekend, and I wanted to share with others.
For a while now, I’ve been a fan of Robert Reich. I enjoy his column, and while I didn’t read his 2015 book, "Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few," I did enjoy the Netflix documentary that followed it.
In the film, Reich establishes immediately that he wants to talk not to the people on the coasts about the currently untenable political/economic climate in our country but to people in the flyover states. Cue the travel transition, and 10 minutes later, he’s talking to a rural Missouri cattle farmer by the name of Darvin Bentlage. On Sunday (Aug. 9), I opened up your paper to see a compelling column about bipartisan efforts to curb hyperconcentration of wealth in the beef industry by Bentlage.
It is, of course, a comfort to me to know that there are people on our national media scene who are outspoken proponents of advancing the quality of life of average Americans, but I take even greater encouragement from seeing those individuals locally.
If Bentlage might find it too forward/obvious/self-serving to state his own plight in the local paper, then I’ll do it for him: If we don’t listen to our farmers about their needs and actively vote to make farming a much more lucrative career than it currently is, then very shortly the average age of farmers in this country is going to be frighteningly old and our country is going to be experiencing a great deal more hurt than it currently is, specifically at the grocery store.
Brendan Cooney
Joplin
