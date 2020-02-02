Mitch McConnell puts party ahead of country
Rich Lowry declares Mitch McConnell “master of the Senate” in his opinion piece (Globe, Jan. 24). That title was originally bestowed by Robert Caro on Lyndon Johnson in his book of the same title.
Both Johnson and McConnell were very effective in mastering the rules and traditions of the Senate to accomplish their agendas. But there are some striking differences.
Johnson used his mastery to elevate the Senate and restore its reputation as the “greatest deliberative body in the world” by working with many senators with whom he did not share much political common ground. He cajoled and pressured them to deliberate and pass legislation that was in the best interests of the United States of America even when it was not in sync with their individual political views and constituencies. Most notably, he got Southern senators to help him pass the first Civil Rights Act.
On the other hand, McConnell uses his mastery (along with some selective rule and tradition changes) to gather enough like-minded senators to accomplish the agenda that is best for his political party, not what is best for America. They are both masters of tactics, but only Johnson was a master of strategy for the good of the United States
Bret Baker
Grove, Okla.
----------------------------------------------------
Voting and prayer can change Roe
The masterpiece of evil is abortion, the murder of innocent, unborn babies in their mothers' wombs. This evil was enacted by the Roe v. Wade decision of Jan. 22, 1973.
The godless leaders of our nation have contrived to promote this murderous evil for 47 years. Roe v. Wade can be changed by prayer and voting for pro-life candidates this forthcoming election in November 2020.
God wills it.
Rita Crowell
Diamond
--------------------------------------------------
Abortion practices not morally acceptable
For one reason or another, massive nationwide right-to-life demonstrations were scantily reported by most mainstream media outlets.
Lamentably, abortion is forever, and we should recognize that. At least half of us, however, will never believe that concepts such as abortion on demand are morally acceptable. I think life begins at conception because without conception, no rational decision can be made that life somehow begins or that a soul inexplicably appears at some arbitrary point on the conception-to-birth continuum. That has no logic whatsoever, and no law will ever fairly alter all the varying assumptions regarding the development of a human life before birth.
Women should retain a lawful right to abort their children as it pertains to incest, rape or a potential medically assessed threat to a mother's life. Strict guidelines should be mandatory.
That taxpayers should help finance any legislated clinical abortion is grossly unfair and immoral to so many of us. Let us instead individually or collectively donate required funding to expanded licensed adoption services. Planned Parenthood could be a viable adoption alternative for women who believe they have no option but terminating a healthy fetus. Any such women's health organization related to abortion should be fully supported by charitable donation only.
That fetal tissue of any designation should be deemed medically useful or made available for competitive bargaining is beyond repugnant.
At a point someday when life terminates for us all, some of us may well have to answer or atone for indiscretions of the past. We need to consider all serious religious ramifications.
Shouldn't choice be more aptly applied to events preceding conception? That may be idealistic thinking, but shouldn't conception migrate more toward good fortune rather than some governmentally supported state of morbidity?
Full disclosure — my family, through DNA revelation, has recently discovered and been united with two new family members secretly gone missing for far too many decades by mothers who so thankfully chose life through adoption. We never knew there were familial voids until they were filled. That was an blessing beyond words to all involved.
Doug Duncan
Joplin
---------------------------------------------
School counselors help 'build better humans'
Feb. 3 to 7 is set aside by the American School Counselor Association as National School Counseling Week across our nation. This year’s theme is School Counselors: Helping Build Better Humans.
ASCA Board of Directors Chair Katherine Pastor, a past ASCA School Counselor of the Year recipient, stated recently, “One of the goals of school counseling leaders is to help students become the best version of themselves."
Her comment truly supports the theme for this year, in that school counselors work extremely hard in preparing students to be the best they can be, in terms of social/emotional, academic and career development.
Today is Super Bowl Sunday (when we hopefully will witness the Kansas City Chiefs earn the title of national champions) and I see an analogy to school counselors also serving in a profession whereby they, too, are champions — but of the children and youth with whom they work. School counselors are seen as advocates of students and work tirelessly in ensuring that their needs are met day to day.
Life is certainly a journey. Within that journey, school counselors are part of the educational team guiding the way for children and youth to successfully complete their education and prepare for their futures.
Won’t you join me in showing your appreciation for the efforts made by school counselors as they aid in our students’ amazing journeys?
Becky Brannock
Pittsburg State University
Pittsburg, Kan.
