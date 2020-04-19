Capt. Brett Crozier a great Navy leader
Anson Burlingame (Globe, April 15) deserves respect for an exemplary naval career, but as a retired Navy officer and former nuclear weapons officer myself, I could not disagree more strongly with him about the firing of the skipper of USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Capt. Brett Crozier knowingly risked his 30-year exemplary career to protect his crew from an unprecedented medical threat after his chain of command resisted aggressive action to curtail the spread of virulent contagion. In so doing, he was being true to his oath to the Constitution. He was also protecting the fighting integrity of his ship, an $11 billion aircraft carrier. Such a weapons system cannot operate effectively without its highly trained crew.
That former acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly was acting out of mainly political motives is obvious, given Modly’s own words. It’s no secret how Trump feels about “making his numbers look bad," something he revealed in opposing the landing of COVID-19 victims from a cruise ship. Many senior officers, including the current chief of naval operations and former NATO commander Adm. James Stavridis, believed the firing was an over-reaction.
Burlingame also asserted that the Globe editorial board “... had no business at all opining on a matter it knows nothing about.” I submit that it not only had that right, it had an obligation to do so in carrying out the First Amendment duty of the press. When politics and the good of the country conflict, the country’s needs should prevail, and they usually have, thanks often to the press.
Gen. Jonathan Wainwright surrendered his starving army to the Japanese at Corregidor in 1942 and after the war expected to be court martialed. Good journalism revealed his sacrifices and bravery, and he was given the Medal of Honor. (Our current commander in chief prefers those who weren’t captured.) In the Spanish-American War, when Rough Riders needed evacuation because of yellow fever and malaria and the U.S. Army resisted, Teddy Roosevelt went public and forfeited a probable Medal of Honor.
Our current president quashes any criticism and seeks to increase his powers, even declaring them “absolute.” He values personal loyalty over expertise. His attitude has clearly diffused throughout his widely unqualified and inept administration and a willingness to speak truth to power may vanish altogether if he is reelected.
Crozier is my idea of a great leader. He should be restored to his job.
Jim Wheeler
Joplin
----------
Dismissal of Navy captain was needed
I am thankful for Anson Burlingame’s column (Globe, April 15) about the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s captain.
As a former U.S. Marine, I understand the chain of command. It is important and must be followed. As an officer put in charge of such an important ship, that captain is very important to national security.
If he can’t be trusted to follow that chain of command, he should not be allowed to lead those sailors into battle. You have to trust your command structure; without it, you are one lone person with a narrowed view of what is going on.
The U.S. Navy has capable leadership, and if something needed to be pointed out, proper channels should have been used.
Commanders are relived for much less; our security means more than perceived harshness.
Thank you, Mr. Burlingame, for putting out a story that says why this dismissal of a captain was needed.
Tommy Chew
Carl Junction
----------
U.S. being sold out by corporate ag
I couldn't agree more with Darvin Bentlage's piece (Globe, April 5), "Status quo not working for cattle producers, consumers."
My wife is from Topeka, Kansas, and on Thanksgiving 20 some odd years ago, on the front page of The Topeka Capital-Journal was a picture of a farmer bringing in his wheat in a horse-drawn wagon. It was 1908, and he was getting $3 per bushel.
Farmers are still getting $3 per bushel if they're lucky, and a bushel will make 72 loaves of bread. Working in grocery stores as a kid, bread was 10 cents a loaf. Compare that with today's prices, with the farmer not making a penny more and the cost of wheat in a loaf still about 4 cents.
Something is definitely wrong with this picture. Darvin's writing was spot on, and I feel sorry for farmers and for monoculture methods as those guys back in the ’60s were great for rotation and taking care to grow food while protecting the soil and water.
Hope it all gets better, but I think we know differently. We as a society have been sold out by big corporate ag, our legislature and the groups supposedly set up to protect farming.
D.W. Miller
Goodman, Mo.
----------
Joplin intersection needs to be repaired
The city of Joplin is doing a good job repairing our sidewalks. Can it give the same attention to the intersections?
A good start would be Seventh Street and St. Louis Avenue. Traffic going south either slows down or has their autos rattled to death.
Repair it. Our autos will thank you.
Maurice Filson
Joplin
