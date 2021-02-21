Missouri will survive without Blyskal family
This is in response to the letter to the editor (Globe, Feb. 7) from the folks from Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.
Those folks who won't come through Missouri because of Sen. Josh Hawley need to find another route around Missouri when they make their trip around the country. We will survive without the Blyskal family.
I am not afraid to tell you that I voted for President Donald Trump, and I'm really disappointed with what we have ended up with. Some will not like things I have written here today, but I'm not going to lose much sleep over that.
Let's hear it for the real Americans who are not afraid to stand up and be counted on.
I hope all my family who have lost good jobs in the oil industry will find good jobs.
Gary Ash
Goodman
Thanks for helping save the Olivia
Good on the Joplin City Council for putting some money on the table to save the Olivia Apartments building.
I can well understand their wanting to focus on priorities such as the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex and the restoration of Memorial Hall, as highly visible as they are.
Taking care of the Olivia is taking care of neighborhoods, though, and Murphysburg appreciates it.
Brendan Cooney
Joplin
U.S. must hedge against catastrophe
In response to the recent letter by Don Eiken (Globe, Feb. 10), I want to draw attention to a remarkable document on climate change and national security. "A Climate Security Plan for America: A Presidential Plan for Combating the Security Risks of Climate Change" is endorsed by more than 20 admirals and generals, including Rear Adm. David Titley, former oceanographer and navigator of the U.S. Navy, and Gen. Gordon Sullivan, former chief of staff of the Army.
This 2019 report states: “The U.S. is contending with an international environment colored by the announcement of the intent of the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a loss of American prestige and international leadership as a result, a lack of trust between the U.S. and its partners and allies, and significant moves by other nations, such as China, to fill that global leadership vacuum. China, for example, is positioning itself as a regional and global leader in investments in climate resilience and clean energy transitions. This challenge to U.S. leadership on climate change, particularly from near-peer competitors, can have significant implications for U.S. national security well beyond this issue.”
The pandemic has taught us the importance of hedging against catastrophic risk. Certainly, this is consistent with conservative values. President Joe Biden should be congratulated for embracing U.S. leadership on this crucial issue.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wisc.
Thanks for saving Olivia
Thank you, Joplin City Council, for voting to save the Olivia Apartments in the Murphysburg Historic District, 320 South Moffet Ave., by approving a cooperative agreement with the Bykota REI development company.
Thank you, city staff and Downtown Joplin Alliance, for putting the partnership together and being proactive in historic preservation.
The city’s (secured) financial investment of a maximum of $250,000 will ultimately be paid back several times over by creating an economic stimulus for Joplin. The Olivia tenants will generate sales tax revenue when tenants shop at the neighborhood grocery store, downtown restaurants and stores, plus when they visit the arts and entertainment district. Reestablishing occupancy of this 115-year-old icon will also help the council meet its 2021 action plan goals. A rehabbed Olivia (or any historic property) will increase the integrity of the neighborhood, stabilize property values, raise the quality of life, add to community pride, restore the property tax base and discourage criminal activity.
A restored Olivia will also synergize with another preservation project being conducted less than a block away by Joplin Historical Neighborhoods. The Charles Schifferdecker House (circa 1890), the Edward Zelleken House (circa 1893) and the A. H. Rogers House (circa 1899) will soon become part of a living history museum. The museum and the Olivia will be a significant boost in Joplin’s tourist economy. Heritage or cultural tourism is considered one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry.
Historic Murphysburg Preservation takes actions to promote historic preservation throughout the Murphysburg Historic District and Joplin, especially structures listed on the National Register and those considered endangered — such as the Olivia. The Olivia is now on track to be saved and returned to its rightful place as the flagship that anchors the district and downtown Joplin.
Mary Ann Neff, president
Chris Ferguson, vice president
Mary Anne Phillips, secretary
Paula Callihan, treasurer
Wayne Stephenson, director
Board of directors, Historic Murphysburg Preservation
