Unison will lead us back to democracy
Many of us have become lost in the far reaches of a polarized land. It seems to be a gloomy, hateful and nonsensical place. I think there are three reasons for losing our way: a global pandemic, a national election and those on the fringe who always choose to thrive on discord.
There is absolutely no doubt the pandemic will end. Our elected officials need to end their decision-making paralysis. Finding our way back to democracy, as in the past, lies with our ability to act in unison as Americans all. Or the word lost, this time, may well be replaced with the word gone.
Robert Keith
Carl Junction
Moving data reporting makes data political
This is in regard to the requirement for recent COVID-19 reporting from hospitals to switch from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Facts and data are extremely important during the present decision-making period. Parents and schools need information and projections to determine how schools will be opened and how parents will handle working and caring for children. Cities and states are in need of data and projections to analyze support for the medical community and determine the rate of opening up the economy. The federal government needs comparative facts to determine the health of the nation and make congressional decisions concerning finances and allocations.
So here we are at a critical fact-gathering period dependent upon the existing, already established reporting systems, and politics raises its ugly head. It is an election year, and there seems to be a need to control the flow of facts and figures to match promises and glowing reports. The movement of reporting away from the CDC during a critical time period is shocking. Reporting now is under control of a political appointee.
When you move data reporting from one agency to another, there is a time lag in establishing the means of tabulating, sorting and developing the algorithms necessary to match past recording methods and future recording methods. Unfortunately, the chances of getting data now that match political needs will far surpass that of the needs of the country to fight the COVID-19 war.
Comparative data analysis will be statistically nonexistent. Datawise, I am sure we are going to look healthy in a surprisingly quick time, although more than likely not supported by a body count. Senior center data will soon disappear from COVID-19 data because those deaths are not equatable to legitimate virus deaths. Testing data will slowly disappear and will be replaced with political untruths passed on as the miraculous disappearance of the virus.
As one seaman said to the captain of the Titanic, “Sir, we may have hit a small iceberg.”
Ralph Williams
Joplin
Global pandemic needs global response
The Associated Press article “No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue,” (Globe, July 18) tells us how the U.S. Senate struggles with the next COVID-19 relief package but without mention about funding for global coronavirus relief. A global pandemic needs a coordinated global response.
The U.S. has a responsibility to Americans and the rest of the world to engage in the worldwide coordination to end the pandemic threat. We should continue to engage with the World Health Organization. We should also contribute $12 billion to $20 billion to global assistance programs such as Gavi and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in our next COVID-19 relief package to fight COVID-19 and ensure we aren’t battling a multidisease pandemic.
U.S Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Billy Long should stand up for these actions. If not, COVID-19 will continue to spread worldwide, and Americans will remain in danger.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town and Country
Anti-maskers shouldn't put others at risk
These anti-mask demonstrators in front of Joplin City Hall are truly silly people. They are perfectly free not to wear masks. Just don't go into places where you will put the rest of us at risk.
Charlene Wellman
Joplin
Grow up and wear a mask
People never cease to amaze me. Someone said that masks are unconstitutional. The preamble states that the Constitution was established to promote the general welfare. Masks are much like speed limits and seat belts. Another protester on television said to let those who want masks to wear them and let those who don't want masks not wear them. That is what we have been doing. How has that worked out?
On June 1, we had 52 cases in Jasper and Newton counties, including Joplin. On July 18, we had 2,140 cases.
At different times, we have had to sacrifice our rights for the greater good. Our grandfathers gave up their freedom to go fight World War I, our fathers went to fight World War II, and my generation was sent to Vietnam. Surely wearing a mask is not in the same league of sacrifice as that. Come on, grow up.
Bill Talley
Carthage
Public health laws historically save lives
In response to the erroneous idea that the requirement for wearing masks is "unconstitutional," I would like to remind all that the Supreme Court has invariably allowed laws and regulations that have protected the public's health.
Many people believe that formal medicine has created the advancements in our life expectancy in the U.S. This is a mistaken idea. These accomplishments have generally been made in spite of formal clinical medicine and organizations such as the American Medical Association. Improvements have mostly come from the public health area of our government.
These protesters should be very glad that there have been public health laws because without them, they may well have been the casualty of the childhood death rate characteristic of the mid-19th century, where half of the babies born wouldn't live to blow out the candles on their 18th birthday.
Between 1900 and 1940, average life expectancy rose 16.9 years (to 65.2) for females and 14.5 for males (to 60.8). All this advancement came after the germ theory revolution but before the development of many vaccines or antibiotics. It also occurred before most improvements in cardiac care, cancer treatment (except surgical removal) and widespread availability of hospitals.
This nation, by 1940, had three times declined the creation of a universal health care system. (most notably because of the AMA invention of the term "socialized medicine"). These advancements are primarily the result of public health measures such as current face mask laws.
We need to count our lucky stars because of public health care actions. These actions came from a system that is inadequately funded, ideologically disparaged, repeatedly argued against, fragmented, attacked by political factions, beaten down by people with financial motives and not nationally coordinated.
Herndon Snider
Joplin
No one has right to infect other people
This is in response to the mask ordinance protests:
I'm as conservative as anyone and fully support the Constitution and individual rights. You certainly have the right to protest the mask ordinance and also not to wear your masks.
However, I'm 71 years old and in a high-risk group. You do not have the right to infect me and possibly cause me to die. How do you know that you are not an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19?
Just do me and everyone else a favor: If you don't wear a mask in these troubled times, stay away from me and everyone else. If I see you without a mask when I'm out shopping, I will certainly call you out on it. That is my right.
Please be considerate of others. Things will get better.
George Carey
Joplin
Virus doesn't care about rights
The protest against the mask requirement by some 200 or so people may have looked to be a large number, but when you consider the entire population of Joplin, it is actually insignificant.
It is interesting how loud and angry so many of them appear to be, and I have to wonder if they really understand what wearing masks is all about. Those of us who wear them do so to protect others from us, including those who don't wear them.
So what if it is a little inconvenient or uncomfortable at times?
I guess I can't get past caring whether I do someone else harm by claiming I have a right to do so by not taking a simple precaution, available to everyone now at no cost. One has to wonder how self-righteous they will be when someone close to them — a family member, perhaps — comes down with the virus and suffers through treatment or perhaps dies as a result.
And one also wonders what passed between those 200 crowded together to claim no one can tell them what to do. News flash: The virus doesn't give a hoot about your rights.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
