Good policing shown in Newton County
I was so encouraged to read about the Newton County Sheriff's Department and Joplin special weapons and tactics team.
At great risk to themselves, they captured a violent man and still followed protocols that limited their responses and kept innocent people safe. First, they knocked at the door rather than bursting in with guns blazing like a Clint Eastwood movie. When they were fired upon, they did not return fire. Sheriff Chris Jennings was quoted as saying, "They had no target. Without being able to see a target, we couldn't risk others' lives inside."
This is what good policing looks like. At a time when many of us want to throw up our hands in despair, it is wonderful to see professionals in action who are truly protecting our community.
Mary Gaarder
Joplin
----------
Joplin Globe a great newspaper choice
I’m sort of a newspaper junkie, having been a printer — and teacher — most of my life. I subscribe to two home delivery papers (The Joplin Globe is one) and two online papers. I always check out the local papers when I travel.
While visiting family in Wichita recently, I bought copies of The Wichita Eagle. I was somewhat astonished at the meager size and content of the newspaper there. It was smaller than the Globe, and coverage was somewhat sparse. This made me realize what a treasure Joplin has with its hometown newspaper. Wichita has a population at least seven times that of Joplin, but its newspaper is not nearly as good — in quantity, quality or price. The Sunday edition of the Wichita paper costs a buck more than the Globe and is smaller.
One of the things I worry about when I run out of other things is that the newspaper industry in the U.S. will cease to exist. Newspapers are getting smaller, and many have gone out of business. If newspapers disappear, it will be a serious blow not just to our towns but to our government. Newspapers do the research, the digging necessary to keep politicians honest. They question power. They tell the community what is going on in great detail. They usually present both sides of a controversy so you can really know what is going on in your town.
Newspapers develop much of the news you see repeated on TV. The talking heads on TV — I watch too many of them — spend a great deal of time reading from newspapers and interviewing newspaper reporters. Think about this when you watch.
We must also remember that a newspaper is a business. Without advertising and paid circulation, a newspaper can’t survive. If you run a business, think about that when you allocate advertising dollars.
Newspaper stories give you detail, not just the sound bites and headlines you get on TV. If you don’t subscribe to at least one newspaper, you should reconsider. The Joplin Globe would be a good choice. It is a really good small-town newspaper.
Robert J. Roberts
Pittsburg, Kan.
---------
Convenience stores should require masks
I drive DoorDash for side money and have the opportunity to see many areas of our city, often all in one day. As I continuously read about new cases rising in Joplin and repeatedly hear about new deaths, I can’t help but notice that most, if not all, Joplin convenience stores do not enforce mask ordinances. Some don’t even have it posted on their doors.
Today, I left one and not only were there four maskless customers bunched up in line but the clerk who was serving warmed pizza was not masked. It’s not just the privately owned stations either.
I write this as a concerned resident who would like to see my community return to normalcy. I feel these gas stations are some of the most-visited businesses outside of Walmart. So even if every Walmart in town enforces the mask ordinance, the majority of residents still visit these gas stations on a daily basis.
Shannon Low
Joplin
--------
Mask opponents need perspective
Many, many years ago, our government asked a bunch of us to put our lives on the line.
Now that same government is asking you to wear a mask in public to protect young and old.
But I guess that's asking too much.
Al Kendell
Neosho
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.