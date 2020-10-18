Be wary of those polls predicting Trump loss
We seem to be constantly reminded of presidential polls, with President Donald Trump ahead or behind 10 points today.
I personally have never been called for my opinion, nor has anyone I know.
I recently drove from Nevada to Lebanon one way and returned by another route. I saw more than 50 signs each way favoring Trump. I never even saw one Biden sign.
Guess this isn't scientific, but Trump won hands down.
Don Adams
Nevada
Public remarks disparage osteopathic physicians
As an osteopathic physician (DO), I have listened the past few weeks to uninformed national news media personalities and celebrities malign our profession. When President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19, it came to light that his personal physician was a DO.
Suddenly, “experts” on the subject of physician credentials came out of the woodwork to erroneously disparage his professional qualification, motivated only by their political ideology. They would not have made the same comments had his physician been a doctor of medicine (MD). Commentators from CNN, MSNBC and even celebrities such as Cher have made or posted comments showing their ignorance of what an osteopathic physician is and does.
I want to set the record straight: Only DOs and MDs are licensed to practice medicine in the 50 states. In Missouri, DOs and MDs are licensed by the Board of Healing Arts. One in 10 physicians in the United States is a DO, and almost 1 in 4 medical students is attending an osteopathic medical school. Missouri has two osteopathic medical schools: AT Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (founded in 1892 — the first in the nation) and Kansas City University (the largest medical school in Missouri with campuses in Kansas City and Joplin).
Because Missouri is the founding state of osteopathic medicine and the fact that we have two schools with three campuses, it is highly likely that you either see a DO or know someone who does. Osteopathic medicine is Missouri medicine — born and bred.
So what’s the difference between a DO and an MD? We both train in similar ways, including attending four years of medical school followed by three to seven or more years of postgraduate training depending on the specialty we choose. Both DOs and MDs train in residency programs accredited by the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education. We both must pass board examinations to be licensed. You will find many DOs in primary care specialties but also in every medical specialty where we must pass high-stakes exams to ensure competency.
The primary difference between a DO and MD is medical school training: DOs attend osteopathic medical schools, and MDs train in allopathic medical schools. DOs are trained to look at the whole person and believe there is a relationship between the mind, body and spirit. We also receive additional training on the musculoskeletal system, and many DOs practice osteopathic manipulative treatment, a set of hands-on techniques to diagnose, treat and prevent illness or injury. This holistic philosophy is expanding into MD training and philosophy as well.
Because of our whole-body approach to patients, a higher percentage of osteopathic physicians go into the much-needed primary care medical specialties.
So next time you visit your physician, check to see if he is a DO or MD, and understand that regardless of the letters following his name, the main difference is how he approaches your care, not his qualifications.
Michael Brown, DO
President
Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons
Grateful for honor from Joplin chamber
Thursday, Oct. 1, started like most mornings in my world at 5:15 a.m. and progressed as usual until 9 a.m., when I had breakfast with my friend, Ken Copeland. As Ken and I returned to my church office, I noticed an unusual number of cars surrounding my office but thought perhaps my business neighbor, Ed Hershewe, was having a conference.
Soon after entering my office, I was taken to the church auditorium, where I was met by a great group of folks clapping. What they were clapping for I didn’t know, but soon I was told that I had been selected as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
Needless to say, I was totally surprised, highly honored and extremely humbled by such a distinguished award.
The kind words of those present and the many emails and phone calls from friends have been overwhelming. While I am very grateful for such a tremendous award, I don’t feel that I have done anything outstanding except enjoy for several years the privilege of working with so many wonderful people in our community. We have collectively strived to show God’s love to one another and have a small part in seeing the city we love through challenges and victories with the hope for a brighter future.
The beautiful chalice that now rests in a special place in my office serves to remind me daily of the relationships I have formed over the years and the memories of so many folks who I have had the pleasure of working alongside in this great place we call home.
My mother planted in my mind years ago that life was a gift from God and what we do with our life is our gift to him. In these remarkably different times, I encourage each of us to find ways we can bless one another, find the good in each other and look to God for wisdom and guidance.
Again, thank you to the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce for this prestigious award, and I share it with all who have made and those who will continue to work to make Joplin special.
I really do believe that Joplin’s greatest days are before us.
God bless our country, our state, our city and each of you.
Gary Shaw
Joplin
