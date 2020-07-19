Anarchists attempt to destroy America
The senseless death of George Floyd in Minnesota saw unnecessary rioting, looting and destruction of private property. Then came marches, mostly large. The intent? An attempt by anarchists to destroy America.
Church, you're silent. Preachers: Are you preaching the cross, Jesus and the blood, or a millionaire in every pew? If you are not preaching the blood, Jesus and the cross, man will continue a rapid downward spiral of evil.
A good start will be John 3:16.
Maurice Filson
Joplin
Does Trump's behavior keep Hawley up at night?
Editor's note: Below is a copy of a letter sent to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and also forwarded to the Globe.
Dear Sen. Hawley: When you ran for Senate, you allied yourself with President (Donald) Trump. I have to wonder how you are feeling about that now. Are you OK with his doing a product endorsement for Goya foods from his desk in the Oval Office? How about when he turns a so-called press conference into a campaign event in the Rose Garden? Or a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore into an opportunity to trash Democrats in general and his political opponent in particular? Do you think taxpayers ought to be footing the bill for these?
You are an attorney, having been Missouri's attorney general, so I have to ask you: How is it anything but corruption for this president to commute the sentence of Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to protect this president? Does it ever keep you awake at night wondering what is coming next from Trump? Does it concern you that he lies with impunity? Does it worry you when he does things like making the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so political that its guidance is questionable during the middle of a pandemic that has already killed 140,000 Americans and now hospitals are being directed to provide their COVID-19 case data to some other agency rather than the CDC?
Do you ever think, Sen. Hawley, that what President Trump has shown himself to be capable of goes beyond what you signed on to support? Can you imagine yourself ever saying, "Enough is enough"? Or will you continue to condone what he is doing with your silence? The racism? The lies? The ineptitude of his administration? The blatant corruption?
I'm sure I do not have to remind you that your oath, as one of only 100 U.S. senators, is to the Constitution, not the Republican Party or this president.
Sincerely,
Dorothy Fulks
Webb City
We need to reopen schools, universities
As the debate regarding opening our public schools and universities begins to heat up, I would like to give my opinion as to why it is vitally important that we go back to normality, to the extent possible.
First, a check of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website indicates that mortality rates among the population aged 25 and younger is extremely low. A person in that group is 50 times more likely to die from drowning than from COVID-19. Add to that the fact that recent studies have shown that transmission rates among the younger age groups are lower than in the adult population. Now this is excepting immune-compromised individuals, but we are used to accommodating the outliers.
Second, there are several negative outcomes being attributed to school closures. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, abuse hotline calls for domestic situations have dropped by as much as 50%. Schools and school personnel are, in a lot of these cases, the safety net by which many of these cases get reported. I shudder to think of what is happening right now. Multiply this across the country. Suicide rates among teens are aggressively soaring as compared with prior years.
Third, remote learning may be relatively good in a few areas but is badly flawed for people living in areas where technology is lacking. Parents make poor substitute teachers in most cases, and they are also busy trying to put food on the table in working outside of the home.
For many children, the only way nutritional requirements are met is through their school food plans.
Social interaction and extracurricular activities are easily overlooked, but if we want to produce well-rounded young people, they are vital to development.
I’ve heard many use reasoning that teachers, staff and administrators are put at an unacceptable risk if we open the schools. These same folks have no problem visiting grocery stores, accepting FedEx and truckload deliveries, or calling a repairman when their air conditioning goes out.
Are we to believe that teachers are nonessential and almost everyone else is essential?
I believe it’s time we temper our paranoia and look at the science. We will never eliminate every risk — sorry. Let’s get back to the business of educating our youth.
Perry Davis
Joplin
