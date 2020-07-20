Public lands play key role in pandemic
In a wildly unpredictable year, there has been one consistent unsung hero people have rallied toward: our public lands. From city parks to conservation areas, from state parks to federal lands, residents have taken refuge in these spaces to rejuvenate, move and find solace in fresh air and nature. Public lands are playing the largest role they have in generations, highlighting the importance of protecting and caring for our public trust resources.
Last month, the U.S. Senate reconfirmed the vital role of public land by passing — with bipartisan support seldom seen in recent times — the Great American Outdoors Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. This critical legislation will provide $9.5 billion for maintenance, deferred for decades, in our national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, historic sites and more. The act also mandates full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million a year from energy drilling and mining royalties. This fund was the catalyst that stimulated acquisition and development of many of our city, county and state parks in the 1970s.
The current pandemic underscores the need for ready access to places close to home. Write your congressional representatives to ask them to support the Great American Outdoors Act. Take every chance you can to support your community parks departments and our state park system and conservation areas. It will take the consistent voice of people at the local and state levels to make sure the preservation, care and adequate funding of public lands remain a priority. They are not a luxury but a vital element in the physical and mental health of our communities.
Larry Larson
Missouri Parks Association board member
Carl Junction
----------
Masks our only line of defense
In response to Doug Hale's letter (Globe, July 16) chiding the Joplin City Council for requiring masks, I must say to him: Yes, some people expressed their disapproval of the ordinance, but a greater number of Joplin residents were in favor of the ordinance (based on the News First poll before the ordinance passed).
But whether residents are for or against the ordinance should be a moot point. The scientific and medical communities overwhelmingly recommend masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Mandating the polio vaccine wasn't put up for public debate; the medical community made that decision and lobbied for the vaccine to be mandated.
While long overdue, finally, this week the head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, has stated that if everyone will wear a mask, we can bring the pandemic under control in the U.S. within one to two months. So who would be against the inconvenience of wearing a mask if we can bring this pandemic under control within two months with a bit of minor sacrifice? I will happily wear my mask so that our economy can continue to function and so that people do not die unnecessarily and suffer horrendous disabilities unnecessarily.
It's true that for most of us, contracting this coronavirus is probably no big deal. But some people die, and because the virus is already so completely out of control in the U.S. and we still don't have adequate testing or contact tracing, our only line of defense is wearing a mask because we have no real way of knowing who is infected and who is not.
No one likes being told they must do something, but mask wearing has increased exponentially in Joplin since our ordinance went into effect, which shows me that the mandate was necessary.
I applaud the six members of our City Council who had the courage to mandate wearing masks. Other local leaders need to do the same. Please wear a mask, because right now, without adequate testing and contact testing, masks are our only line of defense. And maybe even more importantly, wearing a mask signals kindness and caring and shows that we value others as much as ourselves.
Ellen Broglio
Joplin
