Use Wednesdays to disinfect schools
As the school district is pondering its scheduling, it seems to me that sending the kids on alternative days is not an ideal plan — not that there can be an ideal plan.
There is no time to really disinfect classrooms between the two differing groups. Sending one half on Monday and Tuesday and one half on Thursday and Friday would be somewhat safer because an empty school on Wednesday would allow for a better disinfecting job between the groups and the weekend would be available for a second disinfecting between the differing groups.
An open Wednesday allows a day for mutual online learning between groups or an all-online class to be offered.
Ralph Williams
Joplin
Ensure polls open Nov. 3
I want to vote in person at the polls — not by mail, not on the internet and not by phone. Please ensure the polls are open Nov. 3 so I can vote in person.
Morris Glaze
Joplin
