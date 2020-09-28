Missouri's senators need different priority
Off the top of my head, here are some things that U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley could be doing instead of rushing through Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination:
• They could use their influence to push for resumed negotiations over a COVID-19 deal. To help families stay in their homes during the pandemic and keep food on the table, the bill must provide $100 billion in rental/mortgage assistance and a 15% increase to the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit.
Economist Mark Zandi estimates that renters already owe $25 billion in back rent, which could grow to $70 billion by January. Without help, unemployed renters and their landlords will continue to accumulate bills they cannot pay. The House of Representatives passed $100 billion in rental assistance back in May, but the Senate has done nothing.
• Also, AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria deaths are projected globally to rise to levels we haven't seen in 10 to 20 years because of COVID-19 disruptions to health systems. Both senators have advocated for global health before; can they do it again now and make sure the U.S. contributes no less than $20 billion toward international development?
The Supreme Court won’t do these things because that’s Congress’ job. That should be Congress’ No. 1 priority.
Yara Changyit-Levin
Town And Country
----------
Be wary of those wanting more government action
I look forward to reading the articles on the opinion page of the Globe each day.
When an article appears that supports socialism, I am especially interested. Some of these authors have subtle methods of trying to hide their support of socialist programs by appealing to subjects of great interest to Americans. Some are fairly good in their attempt to convince the people that our present system of government is a failure and that we should do what other countries of the world are doing by embracing government actions as the best option.
It is good to live in America, where each can voice his opinion regardless of whether it is supported by facts.
I encourage all readers to the opinion page to see what some Americans really believe.
David Turner
Lamar
----------
Lindsey Graham loyal to Trump, not country
This is an open letter to U.S. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and fellow citizens of the United States of America:
I remember listening to an interview you gave that concerned Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. In that exchange, you condoned President Donald Trump’s attacking a member of our military who followed orders and told the truth to Congress, under oath, as he saw it.
Up to now, I believed as a former member of the military that you understood what duty, honor and country meant. At this point, you have dishonored our party, our country and shown a lack of integrity. John McCain would be ashamed of you and our party.
Your recent complete reversal on appointing a Supreme Court Justice replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the next presidential inauguration is further proof that you have no ethics and your only allegiance is to Trump and party, not the citizens, Constitution and country.
James P. Gann
Pineville
----------
Area women deserve honors
Voting is so important. My first comment has to do with honoring women who fought for the right to vote 100 years ago. It didn't matter what they had to go through, women were not going to give up. This is why it took so many years.
Black women were even fighting for the right to vote longer. Mary McLeod Bethune was a guest speaker in Jefferson City at Lincoln University for a Women's Day event. She was inspiring an encouraging in her presentation. Ida Wells was involved in a variety of projects for women to vote.
Success is acquired by endurance.
Special recognition was given recently to Annie Baxter, being inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians during the celebration of the 19th Amendment.
When women are given attention for the worthwhile projects they perform, it is awesome. Women have to always work more than men to bring things to fruition.
Here are some African American women in our community who were also first:
• Cozetta Thompson: first member on the Joplin Board of Education.
• Ernestine Carr: first surgical nurse at Freeman Hospital.
• Doris Carson: first nurse practitioner and director of the Women's Clinic.
• Melodee Colbert Kean: first (African American) woman on the Joplin City Council, and then mayor pro tem and mayor of Joplin.
Our city is proud of all these women who work at various positions to make Joplin an amazing place to talk about wherever you go.
Betty Smith
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.