Shelter-in-place order needed in Joplin
I read Mayor Gary Shaw’s comments (Globe, March 27) regarding a shelter-in-place ordinance for the city, and he said, “People from the same line of business are calling and 50% are for it and 50% are against it.” He goes on to say that making a decision regarding a shelter-in-place ordinance is confusing because of the split in what business people in the community are saying.
My question to Mayor Shaw is: Do we go to the business community in order to determine how to make decisions in a pandemic? Or do we go to the medical and scientific communities?
On Monday (Globe, March 23), the Missouri State Medical Association told us we need a statewide shelter-in-place order. The governor has said he is leaving shelter-in-place ordinances up to localities. Right now, the Joplin area does not have a huge problem with COVID-19, but, as we’ve seen in other communities, that can change rapidly.
Let’s keep our area healthy, Mayor Shaw. Let’s do the difficult thing and issue a shelter-in-place ordinance as requested by the Missouri State Medical Association.
Ellen Broglio
Joplin
---------------------------------------------------
Is pandemic wiping out our common sense?
A trip to the grocery store just the other day was a dose of reality.
I went early, thinking Walmart was giving seniors an hour every morning. Silly me, my mistake in thinking Walmart was actually doing something helpful and considerate. Really? One hour, once a week, for a city with a huge older population.
That wasn’t the real eye-opener, however. Arriving about five minutes early, while waiting outside talking with someone I knew, 6 feet apart, a woman and her daughter came up and stood just a couple of feet away. When asked to back up, she got snippy, apparently thinking she was some kind of special. She did back up after some words, and everyone else observed distance ... until the doors opened. Then all pretense of good judgment disappeared.
While my friend and I stood there watching, there was a rush through the door, everyone crowded together grabbing for the sanitizing tissues and carts, all precaution thrown to the wind in self-interest and greed. “Me first” was the order of the moment.
There probably wasn’t a total of more than 20 people there and yet everyone of them quit thinking, failing to realize that they might very well get something they really didn’t want in their haste to acquire what they could likely do without if necessary.
What we really need is a virus that causes common sense.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
------------------------------------------------
Defending life means all life
I read with interest your editorial “Wrong State of Mind” (Globe, March 27), in which you expressed dismay at the “attitude that some human beings are just collateral damage during the coronavirus outbreak.” In condemning such attitudes, you asserted, “One death is too many when we have the opportunity to avoid it.”
I do not write to endorse such attitudes relating to the current pandemic reaction. I agree the laissez-faire attitude toward sacrificing a life is repugnant. Rather, I write to highlight your apparent lack of a sense of irony and self-awareness.
One death is too many when we have the opportunity to avoid it? How about well over half a million avoidable deaths per year? Is that too many also?
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 623,471 legally induced abortions were reported in 2016. Interestingly, that is only from 48 reporting areas because New York and California don’t report abortions to the CDC. The Planned Parenthood-affiliated Guttmacher Institute (which does include New York and California) reported 862,320 abortions in 2017.
You argue that, in the current pandemic, we should “do everything we can to protect others.”
Where, then, are your editorials urging support for protecting others by ending elective abortions? Are infants in the womb “disposable,” worthy of “sacrifice for the greater good?”
Frankly, it is a cavalier and heartless attitude toward elective abortions for the last 40-plus years that has led to the dismissive attitudes toward the value of life for those most susceptible to the current virus. It is not a large leap to take from celebrating the killing of an infant in the womb to dismissing the death of an elderly or infirm person from a virus.
Until you take a firm stance decrying the millions of deaths of innocent humans in the womb, your outrage over others who express objectionable ideas about mortality rates from the current pandemic rings hollow.
John Dolence
Webb City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.