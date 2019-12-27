Missourians define 'onerous' differently
I read the guest column in the Globe (Dec. 24) written by Marc Paulhus and was left confused. I understand that I may not be the sharpest tool in the box, but this one left me more confused than usual.
Paulhus spent the entire column supporting the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) and used his own experience as a child whose family was on the program as the basis for his support. He clearly explained how the program helped his family, and I applaud his rise from poverty to his current status.
What confused me is that the 700,000 people facing the possibility of losing SNAP benefits do not include children, elderly or those with disabilities. Those groups are not affected in any manner by these proposed changes.
The group that is being affected are “able-bodied adults, younger than 50 who don’t have children or other dependents” (those are his words). And the “onerous work requirement” that they have to meet in order to keep their benefits? They must be working, in job training or volunteering for 80 hours a month (which is only the equivalent of a part-time job).
As I said, I’m confused. These are able-bodied adults with no dependents, and to get food stamps, they have to be working, training for a job or volunteering. How can these be considered “onerous work requirements” to qualify to receive tax-funded benefits?
I guess Paulhus’ idea of “onerous” and mine are quite different. Maybe they have a different mindset in that liberal bastion of Chicago than we have in Southwest Missouri, where we think you should work if you can for what you need.
Kevin Wilson
Neosho
-------------------------------------
Democrats must abandon Roe
Members of the Democratic Party have been talking lately about moral courage and integrity. If members of the Democratic Party pray to occupy the moral high ground, the first thing they need to do is take steps to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Abortion is premeditated murder of an unborn baby. This murderous act has been legal in the United States from the year 1973 to the present time. We currently have a president who would like to overturn Roe v. Wade. Therefore, the Democratic Party has been causing him all the trouble that it possibly can since the day he was elected.
Many people claim that they have the right to do whatever they want with their own body. The reality is that not a one of us owns the body in which we reside. God owns each and every one of our bodies and will evict each and every one of us. Then he will hold each and every one of us accountable.
Jon Weeks
Carthage
