Joplin evidences disregard for safety
I drove by a burial being held at a Joplin graveyard a few days ago, and I witnessed a large crowd packed tightly together with no social distancing. I was shocked to see this.
I understand going to a gravesite to pay your respects, but this was really over the line. I'd like to be able to leave my home sometime in the future and have a semi-normal life again, but with this kind of blatant disregard for virus safety standards, I don't hold out much hope for that.
To see so many people standing shoulder to shoulder made me angry. I guess people here just haven't been affected enough yet.
So many of us are trying our best to practice safety for ourselves and others, and then there are those who simply don't seem to care.
In case you don't believe the virus kills, call Missouri Gov. Parson's office and ask how many Missourians have died or ask a loved one of the more than 90,000 Americans who have died of it.
There is no excuse for standing in a tightly clustered group when we are trying to safely reopen Missouri so people can get back to work and stay well.
Do some people want our coronavirus numbers to get worse? There is a serious and deadly children's illness associated with the virus now so that is just one more reason to wear masks and do distancing to stay healthy.
Kathleen Dooley
Joplin
----------
Joplin schoolchildren deserve 'yes' vote
Our kids deserve equal opportunities to learn in the best environments possible, no matter where they live or what their demographics are. We can make that a reality by voting "yes" for the Joplin school bond on June 2. Here are my reasons why:
• As the parent of a first grader at Cecil Floyd Elementary School, I appreciate the Joplin School District's dedicated and caring staff. Even though Cecil Floyd is a larger elementary school, the principal greets students every morning, classroom sizes are small and equal attention is given to all students no matter what their demographic or ability. I know that same level of care is the standard at all Joplin schools, no matter what size they are.
• As a former employee of Joplin schools, I worked alongside some of the most brilliant and dedicated people I have ever met. We helped communicate Joplin’s story to the nation through the post-tornado rebuilding efforts and accomplished some nearly impossible tasks to ensure that school went on as usual even through all of the transitions from temporary locations to new schools. I am grateful for the unique understanding of curriculum requirements, facilities management and school budgets that I gained while working for the administration because it helps me to know without a doubt that a no-tax increase bond to achieve these projects now is the most responsible use of my tax dollars.
• As part of the architectural team, I commend the collaboration between district leadership, the Joplin City Council, Landreth family heirs, and the local talent and expertise of Crossland Construction, Allgeier Martin, and my employer, Corner Greer Architects. Our team worked diligently to find the best solutions to address district needs and will continue to ensure these projects are successful.
As a resident of this community and candidate for Joplin City Council, I’m thrilled for the future West Central and Columbia students. They will soon get to experience a school that is safe from traffic, mining features and structural issues. It will be accessible to students of all needs and equipped for 21st century learning.
I participated in the district’s long-range facilities planning in 2015, so I knew how bad the issues were at West Central and Columbia even then. Having that foundational understanding adds to my passion for helping Joplin schools create safe and equitable facilities for all students.
Join me in voting "yes" for our kids on June 2.
Christina Williams
Joplin
--------
Columnist Pat Buchanan presents false choice
Pat Buchanan's column "Fauci vs. Trump – who's right?" (Globe, May 16) reinforces a potentially fatal misunderstanding of our current COVID-19 crisis.
Buchanan presents the false choice between reopening our economy or protecting ourselves from unnecessary illness and death.
By positing that only President Donald Trump or Dr. Anthony Fauci can be right, he fails to mention that the scientists are not against reopening our economy but that they have put forth specific criteria that must be met first. Trump has pushed for ignoring these criteria, putting all of us at higher risk and perhaps endangering our economy in the long run if we act prematurely.
The scientists have recommended a 14-day downward trajectory in cases, adequate testing, adequate capacity for contact tracing, sufficient hospital resources, specifications for cleaning, physical spacing and the importance of everyone wearing masks.
In addition, they recommend that we should not reopen communities until there is a plan for how to handle renewed restrictions if numbers of cases and deaths start spiking.
Because of the chaotic, pathetic response of Trump's administration and some state governments to this crisis, these criteria are woefully unmet. Reopening is happening regardless of preparedness.
This lack of competent leadership and the disregard of scientific guidelines leave us and our economy more endangered.
Given Buchanan's false choice between Fauci or Trump, I'll pick the scientist.
Sherry Buchanan
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.