Social programs create dependency
I read Gene Lyons' column on the opinion page (Globe, April 24) and will offer a few comments.
I think it is more important to recognize an idiot than to be able to spell "idiot" in this age of misinformation.
Hillary Clinton said she "misspoke." Former President Lyndon Johnson said a terrible thing happened in the Gulf of Tonkin, which cost thousands of lives in Vietnam. Former President Richard Nixon said he was not a crook — and on and on.
Franklin Roosevelt convinced Congress that Social Security would be a wonderful program for Americans. At the time, it cost 1% on the first $500 earned. Today, it costs more than 6% on the first $139,000 earned, and the employer pays the same. Millions of Americans are dependent on the check each month to pay their bills.
Johnson convinced Congress that Medicare would be wonderful for American seniors. That cost continues to rise, and reimbursements are reduced. American seniors are dependent on Medicare for their health care. The cost of health care started to rise the day Johnson signed Medicare into law.
It is important to know that the people who put these socialist programs on the backs of the American taxpayers are not — not — a part of these wonderful socialist programs. They have a different plan for themselves when it comes to retirement money and health care. It causes this writer to wonder why these folk are not a part of their plan, considering it is supposed to be so wonderful.
Lyons hints that Social Security is a good thing and faults former President George W. Bush for wanting to make Social Security a private program with no government involvement. Lyons doesn't talk about the administrative cost of Social Security (more than $6 billion in 2018) or Medicare. The idea of Social Security being like a 401(k) is apparently sinful to Lyons. I suspect the same could be said for Medicare.
He doesn't talk about the amount of power over people's lives these socialist programs have or how being dependent on government is repulsive to a free people.
Finally, I notice a lot of people write and talk about our "democracy" when, in fact, thank God, we do not have a democracy. We are a republic, and there is a world of difference between those two political entities. Surely, Lyons is not an idiot but knows the difference.
David Turner
Lamar
----------
Military needs to know we have their backs
We have all wondered in what direction we are headed. Let us hope we can keep common sense as our lead thought.
Imagine you were an American solder, sailor, Marine or airman serving abroad. You have no guidance that makes sense to you if it doesn’t come from your leadership. That is what you have to trust. They are our front-line people protecting us against an unseen aggression most civilians have no idea about. The country can’t be divided on this.
Our military personnel need to know that we have their backs; we don’t want to revisit the times that America's Greatest Generation had to save the world during World War II. If we fall apart, the rest of the world might too.
We are still leaders to the rest of the world. Let’s start acting like it.
Tommy Chew
Carl Junction
--------
Plant-based meats a safer alternative
Massive slaughterhouse closures are driving U.S. consumers to plant-based meat products as sick workers pay the price.
Tyson Foods, JBS USA and Smithfield Foods, the largest meat processors, have closed 17 plants, devastating rural communities and threatening the nation’s meat supply. Production is already down by 25%.
In reaction, U.S. sales of plant-based meats surged by 265%, according to consumer data group Nielsen. Shares of Beyond Meat, a prominent plant-based meat brand, rallied by 60%.
A Washington Post investigation found that coronavirus outbreaks in more than 48 U.S. meatpacking plants have sickened at least 3,300 workers and killed 17. Some companies are accused of failing to provide adequate protective gear to the workers and forcing some with COVID-19 symptoms to keep working.
In addition to the generally accepted consumer health argument for avoiding animal food products, the pandemic has now added the worker health element. Production of plant-based meats requires much less labor and allows for ample physical distancing.
We can all support the switch to healthy food on our next visit to our supermarket.
Jesse Daven
Joplin
