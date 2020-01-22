Term limits need to be put to a vote
I just read Steven Roberts' column (Jan. 18) about GOP voter suppression. I for one am sick of this ridiculous mantra of the Democratic Party. So let's look at his points one at a time:
• Voter I.D. laws: The idea that these suppress voters is totally bogus. The only voters suppressed are illegal voters. Any number of things today require an I.D. to be shown, and none of them are more important than choosing our representatives, senators and president.
• Purging voter rolls: This should be done often. The only reason they object is because it helps prevent voter fraud. Dead people shouldn't be voting, nor those incarcerated. It is fact that several instances have occurred with more votes than registered voters in various precincts.
• High tests for voting: Individuals voting for these positions should be able to correctly fill out registration.
• Fewer polling places: Obviously this affects all individuals regardless of party equally.
• Intimidation of voters: This is actually a common tactic of the Democratic Party. From the days of the Ku Klux Klan and the Black Panther group to antifa, all have made dedicated efforts to stop people from voting against Democrats.
• Intimidating election workers: same as above.
Yes, we have met the enemy, and they are the leaders of the Democratic Party and all the old cronies in Washington, D.C., both Democrats and Republicans! Term limits need to be put to a vote of the people.
David Joines
Webb City
----------------------------------------------------
Bobby Petrino news brings groan to alum
OOOHH!
I groaned audibly when I read the headline: "Bobby Petrino lands at Missouri State."
Oh my.
How sad. The university could have tabbed someone reputable, such as Tim Beck. He has a good record. He is probably a moral man. Parents would readily invite him into their homes if he sought to recruit their kids.
I simply cannot imagine a scenario where Petrino would be a welcome guest in the home of knowledgeable folks in the Ozarks or anywhere else. But people make mistakes, and time heals. Maybe he will do OK. He may win more games than the likable but unwinning Dave Steckel did. But he'll have to grow a lot to match Steckel's character. I hope he has changed for the better, for the kids' sake and that of my alma mater.
Don Eiken
Carthage
---------------------------------------------
Impeachment not a partisan issue
We sent the following letter to U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley. The impeachment of the president should not now and has not in the past been a partisan issue.
This is about our country; all of us need to call and email the senators asking them to honor their oaths of office to uphold the Constitution. We cannot allow our party affiliations to dictate what the Founding Fathers and those who represented our country in previous impeachments set forth as the precedents for impeachment in the Senate.
Dear Senators Blunt and Hawley,
Keep in mind as you take yet another oath, you have an obligation to uphold the Constitution.
(President Donald) Trump has on numerous occasions demonstrated: dishonesty, violations of the emoluments clause, personal opportunism, creating a division of American citizens using propaganda and hate speech, risked our nation’s and allies’ security, cost lives of Americans and numerous others, and brought our international reputation to an historic low.
As constituents, we feel strongly that the 25th Amendment should have been used. The president is an incompetent and dangerous occupant of the White House.
We expect a fair trial in the Senate. You and all senators must allow all evidence to be put forth and all witnesses to testify; this includes those the president has taken the unprecedented action to bar from testifying.
Teresa Montensy
Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative, 7th District
Springfield
