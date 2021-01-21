Prosecution of Trump an attack on his voters
To the Democratic and Republican leadership of the United States of America, I beseech you to end your prosecution of Donald Trump. As a member of one of the largest voting blocks this nation has ever seen, I must assure you that every action you take against him you take directly against more than 74 million of your fellow Americans — Americans who feel and have felt for four long years that the incessant persecution of our duly elected president by those in high power was unwarranted and targeted at suppressing a voice for change.
Even as we watched with rising anger the false accusations and investigations brought daily against President Trump by members in both parties and the media in order to not only discredit him, crowds of tens of thousands came to his rallies in support. Those tens of thousands are but a drop in the bucket of Americans who now feel fully threatened by the system Trump declared he would clean up during his administration.
In your persecution and prosecution of this president, you are telling the great unwashed to never again send one of ours to your hallowed halls, or he will be tarred and feathered and labeled with the greatest of slander as an interloper into what you no longer view as the people’s house, but as your house. This is a mistake.
We are at a crossroads.
Do you continue down the path of suppressing the will of your fellow Americans by your actions against their chosen and elected voices?
Do you continue to deny us the process, transparency and legitimacy of what we feel we no longer have in equal representation?
Or do you choose the path of retribution against those daring to challenge your power? Will you choose to be viewed as a repressive regime and not the stanchion of liberty and justice we attempt to emulate?
Let there be no doubt. A crisis for our democracy and its founding values is at hand.
To the men and women who were sent and sworn in to represent the citizens of the United States of America, do not make the mistake of falling on the wrong side of history to reinforce the power you currently have by disenfranchising the will of more than 74 million of your fellow citizens. It will be a false empowerment you give yourselves. Cease the attacks upon our voices, our representatives, and allow the future to unfold in peace. Change is coming, as we have seen through the many votes cast in this election. How we change can begin with you.
Jamie Jenkins
Joplin
------------------
Hawley's defense just rings hollow
Editor's Note: The following letter was sent to Sen. Josh Hawley and a copy sent to The Joplin Globe.
You intentionally miss the point in your column (Globe, Jan. 14). And your attempt to denounce the violence in the Capitol rings hollow when you incited it in the first place with your fist-pumping salute to the angry mob storming the Capitol. The photo was truly worth a thousand words. Even after the insurrection, when your traumatized colleagues pleaded with you to stop, you remained unapologetic and continued with your objection to certifying the election. That objection is based on a lie: The basis is your fraudulent claim of a fraudulent election.
Over and over, the 2020 presidential election has been declared a free and fair one, and by Republicans, no less. More than 60 court cases have been thrown out for being groundless, with no evidence of fraud, and all 50 states certified their results. President Donald Trump's appointee Chris Krebs, former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, declared the election, “the most secure in American history.” Of course, he was fired by Trump right after he made that statement.
You say in your column that “our system of government is the envy of the world.” Well, that may once have been true, but we are no longer the shining city on the hill. Thanks to you and others like you, we are now a shining example of how a once-great nation can be brought down by hypocrisy and societal decay. Thanks to you and others like you, our country has become a sham, an embarrassment, and worse, we’re now being likened to unstable countries ruled by despots. Some of the mob desecrated the beloved symbol of our democracy by vandalizing it, defecating and urinating in it. The mob removed an American flag and replaced it with a Trump flag. A police officer defending the Capitol was savagely murdered when the mob bludgeoned him to death. Are these the people you want as your base? Do you also declare your love for these people, just as Trump did?
You can spout your self-righteous, self-serving drivel and speak your hollow words, saying that you’re proud to represent Missourians in Congress, but you do not represent me when you set out to subvert the will of the people.
You have blood on your hands, Josh Hawley. You have let blind ambition usurp your judgment. The honorable thing for you to do is to apologize to the American people for perpetuating the big lie, and then you must resign.
Ellen Broglio
Joplin
------------------
Hawley's column misleads readers
I see from Sen. Josh Hawley’s column (Globe, Jan. 14) explaining why he objected to certification of the presidential election that the senator has adopted his political hero’s evasive technique of trying to shift blame to the media anytime he gets accused of inappropriate actions rather than admit any culpability whatsoever. The media didn’t cause Hawley to give the Washington mob on Jan. 6 an encouraging fist pump as he strolled into the Capitol. Hawley’s publicly stated intention to object had already helped turn President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of a fraudulent election into a powder keg, and the fist pump helped light the match.
Hawley tries to argue that what he did was no different from what Democrats have done in past presidential elections, pointing specifically to 2000, 2004 and 2016. Even a cursory examination of those three elections shows that Hawley’s comparison is a false equivalency of gross proportions. In none of those three elections did the Democratic candidate start claiming — against all evidence before the voting even started — that the only way he or she could lose would be if the election were rigged. Nor did the three losing Democratic candidates continue to assert for weeks after the election that they had actually won, stirring their followers into a frenzy, but that’s what Trump did in 2020, despite election officials from his own party, the courts and even his own attorney general telling him the election was fair and there was no evidence of widespread fraud.
The dispute in 2000 involved 500 votes in one state, not tens of thousands of votes in several different states. When the matter was settled in the Supreme Court, candidate Al Gore himself presided over the ceremony certifying his opponent as the winner. It was Gore who overruled the objection of a few Democratic members of the House, and not a single Democratic senator joined in the objection as required to force debate on the issue. 2004 was little different from 2000. Again, only one state was disputed, and only one representative and one senator joined in the Democratic objection. Both of these elections were won by very thin margins, unlike the 2020 election. The electoral margin in 2016 was the same as 2020, but Clinton won the popular vote by three million votes. Yet Vice President Joe Biden, like Gore before him, presided over the certification ceremony and overruled the few Democratic representatives who objected. As in 2000, there were no senators who objected and, thus, no debate.
In short, the objections in 2000, 2004 and 2016 were little more than symbolic gestures. In not one of those years was there a concerted effort to overturn the results of a legitimate democratic election. This is starkly different from what happened in the 2020 election. For Hawley to try to mislead readers into thinking otherwise is disingenuous at best.
Many Republican politicians are now calling for unity, but until people like Hawley stand up and repudiate Trump’s big lie that Biden was not legitimately elected, we cannot begin to heal our divisions.
Larry Wood
Joplin
--------------
Memorial Hall costs should be reviewed
The Joplin City Council should immediately charge the Finance Committee to action to review the cost and reoccurring costs associated with the rebuild and long-term operation of Memorial Hall before any further action is taken.
The council needs to give the Finance Committee time to look at staffing cost (wages and benefits), expected fee schedule, expected days of operation of events, replacement cost of heat and air, roof, elevator and other equipment over a 50-year life span of operation of the building. This gives a fresh set of eyes to oversee what the consultant is presenting.
Memorial Hall costs will appear in every annual city budget in the future.
Morris Glaze
Joplin
----------------
Good riddance, George Will
It is sad to see George Will’s reaction to having been relegated to a position of irrelevancy in the Republican Party.
George, go ahead and make the party affiliation switch official, you’re already there. Good riddance.
Perry Davis
Joplin
