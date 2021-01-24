Ways we can all hold Trump accountable
An opinion piece written by CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart made an excellent point about how we, the people, can and should hold President Donald Trump accountable. A few ideas suggested by Lockhart, include the following:
• “If you work at a company, belong to an organization or trade association or an institution of higher education, let your bosses know that you won't tolerate paying Trump to come speak at events, conferences or any sort of engagement. Don't wait until he's booked, let them know in advance that he's not welcome."
• "If you are a lecture agency and take Trump on as a client, understand that your other clients will go elsewhere for representation."
• "We all buy books from the major publishers. Let them know you will no longer buy their books if they sign Trump to a book deal."
• "Tell your local officials to stay away from Trump. No renaming of airports, highways or public buildings — if they don't listen, vote them out of office."
• "Make sure the Trump Organization is not afforded any of the commencement speeches or honorary degrees from colleges and universities."
• "If you work in the finance industry, tell your leadership they must say no to any requests for financing from the Trump Organization.”
I agree wholeheartedly with Lockhart and would simply add these same measures should be leveled at Trump enablers, as well. Those individuals who never challenged the hateful, racist and divisive rhetoric of this president over the past four years should find themselves in a similar posture as disgraced as Trump. For far too long, a number of senators, representatives and some media personalities aided and abetted this criminal president. It is time they all paid the price for the attack on our democracy.
Lee Brunetti
Frontenac, Kan.
We should audit Hawley's election
Editor's Note: This letter was sent to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and a copy forwarded to the Globe.
Was U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley fraudulently elected to the U.S. Senate?
Think about it. Why would a Missouri voter vote for someone who filed a lawsuit to give insurance companies operating in Missouri the right to deny health coverage to Missouri residents with preexisting conditions and coverage for their children to age 26?
Many people in Missouri are wondering how Hawley was elected and what and how much insurance companies contributed to his election. It is clear to me that as Missouri's attorney general, Hawley was not acting in the best interest of the people living in Missouri.
Additionally, his blatant attempt to disenfranchise thousands of Pennsylvania voters on Jan. 6 in the nation's Capitol would overthrow the American government and subvert the will of the people. Now he is using that act of sedition and treason to solicit money from misinformed people so that he can run for president in 2024.
Hawley's election in November 2018 to the Senate needs to be investigated and audited to determine validity.
P.S. I agree with columnist George Will (Globe, Jan. 7): President Donald Trump, Hawley and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, should all wear a scarlet "S" as a seditionist throughout history.
James P. Gann
Pineville
Hawley complicit in insurrection
As I watched treasonous insurrectionists attack Congress to overturn an election, I recognize that our U.S. Senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley, is an encourager.
Before being elected, Hawley was a cynical opportunist. Now he has devolved into complicity in insurrection and treason.
Remember all this when he comes up for reelection and attempts to whitewash his actions.
Mike Lively
Joplin
Conflicting voices evident in America
We have had two conflicting voices before in America. One voice wanted to tear down, burn and destroy, caring nothing about the consequences of its actions. The other voice stood up and spoke out against the injustice, and those spoken words of truth permeated the land so truth was revealed and change came.
The battle then was equality for Americans no matter the color of their skin. Today, the battle is for the integrity of our vote, and as before, the powers that be do not want an open and fair hearing before the people.
In a free nation, both issues are worth standing for. Like truth and justice, you cannot have one without the other.
When you refuse to even allow one side or the other to speak, even if you don't agree, there is no freedom.
Junia Elliott
Carthage
