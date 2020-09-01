Trump's idea of 'safe' drives people to Biden
At the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and others warned that we would not be safe in Joe Biden’s America.
Meanwhile, we are dealing with a pandemic that so far has killed 183,000 Americans, an economy that shed 13 million jobs, schools and universities that can’t open because it’s not safe, millions of families facing possible eviction, and people across the country protesting racial injustice while counterprotesters, with Trump cheering from the sidelines, are adding fuel to the fire.
If this is Trump’s idea of “safe,” I’ll take my chances with Joe.
Gerard Attoun
Joplin
Joplin City Council can find bigger venue
I am writing this in response to the Joplin City Council’s proposed actions toward residents attending council meetings.
First, let me say: I have no dog in the mask fight. Because of health problems, I self-isolated before it was mandated and wear a mask by choice. I don’t demand the same from others. That is the crux of the problem — mask by choice or mask by mandate.
I believe if the City Council had taken time to approach the problem with factual persuasion instead of an iron fist, the results might have been different. Instead, some members of the council took the stance of a disapproving parent scolding a child. It was their idea, and they were going to cram it down people’s throats or else.
I watched the televised council meeting when the mask ordinance was approved and again when it was lifted. The dialogue at times was intense, both from those for and against. Many on the council were rude and condescending to those speaking against the ordinance. That condescending attitude is also apparent in the comments made in the article in Sunday’s Joplin Globe (Aug. 30).
I strongly disagree with the idea of limiting the number of people allowed to attend the council meetings. As a former teacher, I was active in the Joplin NEA. I attended many Joplin R-8 board meetings as an observer for the organization. Never once did I see the school board limit the attendance at their meetings. When the room was too small for the crowd, the meeting was moved to a larger venue. City Council meetings are open meetings, and everyone who wants to attend should be accommodated. It is not their fault the room is too small.
Virginia Stark
Joplin
Don't forget to blame white supremacists
Regarding the letter from Howard Forsythe (Globe, Aug. 30) titled "Burning, looting distract from focus on racial issue," I would like to ask the following question: Why does he attribute all of the agitators to antifa? Why are white supremacists not mentioned? They are there causing a lot of the chaos, rioting, burning and shooting. Doesn't that bother him?
Karen Roberts
Joplin
Do everything to allow residents to be heard
I read where certain Joplin City Council members want to limit the number of people who can attend council meetings. It is wonderful that more people want to attend than are permitted.
Rather than limiting participation — a horrible idea — you need to change your venue. Shame on you. When the residents of Joplin want to participate in city government, please do everything possible to make that happen and refrain from doing anything to infringe on our ability to participate.
Jane Obert
Joplin
Compensate merchants for collecting state taxes
Wilma Gould (Globe, Aug. 30) questions paying merchants for collecting sales taxes for the state of Missouri.
How about we appoint one person on every block to collect owed real estate taxes from their neighbors and send the money to the state on time? You are appointed for your block, and you collect the money owed by each homeowner and send it in. Now, would it be fair not to pay the collector?
Merchants put up a bond and pay to send the state's money to the state, all while keeping extensive records (stored from three to seven years). If they collect $10,000 for the state and send it in (on time) they are paid $200.
I guess merchants could stop collecting the state's money and let each and every buyer send the state their 4.225% on a monthly basis. Remember these same merchants also collect city and county sales taxes.
Don Adams
Nevada
Won't watch your game if you take a knee
This is a poem titled "Pawn or Patriot" for all professional athletes:
When the Star Spangled Banner is played,
and our flag is raised for all to see.
You show much disrespect
by kneeling on one knee.
Shame on you!
You are gifted athletes,
who play a game so well.
But you are not heroes,
like those of them who fell.
Shame on you!
Flags are placed on many graves
to honor those who died.
Our flag is honored by a song,
so freedom's not denied.
Shame on you!
Stand and place your hand across your heart, look at the flag
that represents the freedom that we share.
Show the ones who died for you that you really care.
Instead, you “take a knee," for all the world to see.
You protest a cause that is chosen by a few.
And disrespect the ones who really died for you.
Shame on you!
You have the right to protest,
for everyone to see,
but your game won't be watched by me,
when I see you take a knee.
Shame on you!
Joe Cook
Carl Junction
Let's first stop feeding flames
I remember all of the events that Howard Forsythe covered in his letter to the editor (Globe, Aug. 30). From what I can glean, I am only a couple of years younger. There are things that I think Forsythe may have overlooked.
The "Black lives matter" slogan is not a suggestion that all lives don't matter; it is a cry that for too long Black lives didn't matter or didn't matter as much. This slogan is affirmation that there is a block of our society who do matter, and they need to be seen, heard and recognized for their contributions.
I've heard the term "defund the police," but I've never seen a clear definition. I'm sure it doesn't mean disband the police. Is it a reallocating of responsibilities and resources that may not be true law enforcement functions?
Are there bad cops in the country? Yes. I have heard law enforcement identified as "the best of us." If that were true, we would pay them accordingly. I will gladly acknowledge that there are fine examples throughout the ranks. The problem is that it doesn't take many to spoil the whole corps. Then there is a "blue code" that restrains the good cop from calling out a deficient one.
I know in your life you've heard others making racist comments, probably publicly and privately. Did you call it out as wrong, or did you consider the situation you were in and let it go? I'm not trying to throw stones. I carried the same guilt until about a decade ago when I started to call out this wrong. It made for some uncomfortable situations and probably didn't change any minds, but it hasn't added any more links to the chains we all will carry.
Antifa? That has been a hard one to pin down. The best I have found is that it is a number of autonomous groups with no hierarchy. The name is derived from "anti-facist." I'm OK with the concept — our fathers spent their youths playing the same role. With no established leadership, there is no discipline. I believe a lot of the protests start out relatively peaceful but are soon infiltrated with a less desirable element trying to take advantage of the situation. We now have a mob, and we both know the danger of an uncontrolled mob. There is insinuation that these outsiders are financed, but I have heard of no evidence, just rhetoric. The FBI and others in security are watching this group, and I would think if there were deep pockets supplying these activities, the FBI would know.
Now there are the counterprotesters. What a mess that makes. Who allows a 17-year-old to cross state lines with a weapon to confront these wayward groups? I hear now that there is another group of outside counterprotesters in Portland, and this has already led to another death. With an administration encouraging them, we just add fuel to the fire.
I believe local and state authorities can get control of the situation, but first, we need to figure out how to not feed the flames.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
