Prefer President Trump to Democratic alternatives
I couldn’t help but laugh at John Crisp’s attempt to compare the violations of Pete Rose to the alleged violations of Donald Trump (Globe, Feb. 11). Rose was clearly guilty. I don’t recall Rose ever saying he was not guilty, and he was punished.
If you watched the impeachment proceedings, you had to get bored by the middle of the second day. The accusers repeated themselves over and over without offering any evidence that a crime had been committed.
To the casual observer, the impeachment began the day after the 2016 election. Socialists, hiding as Democrats, wanted no part of a conservative in the White House. He might appoint a conservative to the high court, and they just couldn’t swallow the thought of another who actually went by what the Constitution said rather than something the “living document” people invented to further their liberal agenda.
I don’t expect the Democrats to cease their attempts to discredit the president until Election Day. They can’t beat him at the voting booth, and Joe Biden was never a threat to any candidate in any election. No, the Democrats will continue their quest to smear the president.
So what are the consequences of Trump’s acquittal? If Trump is not reelected, socialists will have their person to name to the Supreme Court and words will jump from the Constitution that Americans never dreamed were in it. If Trump is reelected, the smear tactics of the Democrats will continue for another four years.
The choice between Trump and a socialist liberal is quite clear to me. I’ll take Trump and his policies on immigration, taxes, defense, regulation, etc.
David Turner
Lamar
------------------------------------------------
‘Real harm’ being done by Trump
On PBS “NewsHour” (Feb. 6) Judy Woodruff interviewed China’s ambassador to the United States. During the interview, the ambassador was asked if the numbers China is providing about the coronavirus can be trusted.
If this wasn’t such a serious situation, it would be laughable to be questioning China’s trustworthiness when we have as the occupant of the White House a person who lies at every turn about everything that doesn’t go his way and about anyone whom he deems has crossed him. And he doesn’t just do this in private; it is all done during meetings, interviews, appearances like the Feb. 6 National Prayer Breakfast, at campaign rallies, in tweets, etc.
It is all to say, “Look out, you can be next.” Then, to continue his tirades, he reassigns or fires people who testified about his actions during his telephone call with the president of Ukraine. And all of this is done in a mean-spirited, hateful, bullying, degrading sort of way.
In the same vein as the situation about questioning China about its trustworthiness, the ongoing situation with the current occupant of the White House would not be laughable even if this was fiction, but it is not fiction. This is the person who is representing our country to the world. All of this is serious and has ongoing and never-ending consequences for our country and for the world.
Harm — real harm — is being done to our country every day by his actions or, in some situations, his inaction.
Marsha S. Miller
Webb City
---------------------------------------------------
Immunization budget needs help in Congress
“Cruise stranded by virus fears ends with roses in Cambodia” (Feb. 14, joplinglobe.com) illustrated how wealthy tourists were not immune to fears about the COVID-19 virus. Without a vaccine, the uncertainty surrounding this threat helps us empathize with the worry of people in poverty when they have no access to immunizations for common killers like measles. Annually, 1.5 million children still die from vaccine-preventable deaths.
Fortunately, global immunizations may be a part of the federal budget everyone can agree upon. Despite President Donald Trump calling for deep funding cuts for global poverty programs in his 2021 budget, he made an exception for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance by asking for $290 million as part of a four-year $1.16 billion pledge. This could provide vaccines for 300 million more children and save up to 8 million lives.
His request, however, is only a suggestion. The real funding power lies with Congress.
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., can help by signing a “Dear Colleague” letter to House leadership supporting $900 million for maternal/child health, including the $290 million for Gavi. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., should work in committee to fulfill the commitment to Gavi and reject cuts to other lifesaving programs like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town and Country, Mo.
