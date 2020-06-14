Honor oath to protect country
I am a staunch conservative and one of the “basket of deplorables” that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton say “cling to their guns and religion.” But more than anything else, I am an American. I am an unabashed patriot who bleeds red and stands for the flag. I understand that we are not a perfect country, but we are still the best country that has ever stood under God in history.
For these things, I make no apologies. Obama was my president even though I agreed with little of his politics. Likewise, Donald Trump is my president, and though I agree with his politics, I do not always agree with his tone.
Forty years ago, I swore an oath as an officer in the U.S. Air Force to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
Although my time on active duty ended long ago, my oath never expired. I am bound by God and allegiance to my country to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Our country is gripped by violence by forces that threaten our very existence. Domestic terrorists intent on overthrowing our way of life are using a horrific situation to undermine our country.
No one disputes that the death of George Floyd was senseless. But the protests protected by our Constitution have been co-opted by another kind of senseless violence. Looting and destruction under the guise of protesting cheapens the life of the man we should remember.
I cannot understand what it means to be black in America any more than someone can understand what it means to be me. But this I do know: For those of you who seek to destroy our nation, understand this and understand it very clearly — there are millions of us who have sworn an oath to defend this country from all enemies, foreign and domestic.
And as one, we will stand shoulder to shoulder to defend America from any enemy seeking to destroy what we have sworn to protect.
Kevin Wilson
Neosho
----------------------------------------------
Tell the truth, listen to others
The Joplin Globe editors should have changed the wording of "harmed" to "murder" (June 9).
I don’t generally read Rich Lowry’s articles, but I couldn’t help but see the big, bold heading that left out the most important fact: George Floyd was not only harmed, he was murdered in cold blood in front of the world. How can a public execution be construed as harm?
It’s amazing how right-wingers think they can mix a half-ounce of truth with 15 pounds of bull manure and expect me to see nothing but the truth. Please give us all a break.
I stand in solidarity with my black brothers and sisters and call out anti-blackness. It’s time to listen when others need to speak or can’t because they are held down, unable to breathe, literally and figuratively.
Be silent when they are speaking. The words "listen" and "silent" have the same exact letters.
Realize what is truly in your heart instead of your narrow mind. The world is not black and white but a combination of all colors. Act as though you are constantly being watched. Our minds and hearts are at a crossroad. Please follow the path of peace and equality for all people of the world.
Sam Calvin
Joplin
------------------------------------------
Respect elders and wear a mask
I have noticed since the reopening phase started in Joplin that very few customers in the grocery stores are now wearing masks, even though the workers do. (Thank you, workers.)
As surely everyone knows by now, masks are primarily for protecting others from oneself in case we might be infectious but still in the six-day period before symptoms appear. I can’t help but feel that not wearing a mask reflects an attitude of caring little about others. I probably feel this more acutely because my wife and I are in the most vulnerable age group, those older than 80.
According to data from the California Department of Public Health, people older than 80 account for just 4% of the population but 46% of the deaths from COVID-19. If you want to respect your elders, wear a mask in crowded public places.
Jim Wheeler
Joplin
--------------------------------------------
Support inclusion, equality in workplaces
Associated Industries of Missouri, the state’s oldest employer advocate organization, lends its support to those who are peacefully working to bring about greater inclusion and equality in our society.
Recent events provide an opportunity for employers to review their policies to increase inclusiveness and eliminate discrimination from the workplace. Alienating any person or group based on anything other than work performance and other nondiscriminatory factors is simply not in anyone’s best interest. Working together, we can make our workplaces positive environments that recognize and encourage the contributions of all employees to our collective success.
Missouri employers do not condone violence, injury, loss of life or property destruction in any form. As members of a civilized society, we all must work together to improve that society. Missouri employers recognize this must happen in the workplace as well as in our homes, schools and churches.
Ray McCarty
Jefferson City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.