ID needed for shots but not for voting
You must have an ID and be present to get a COVID-19 vaccination. This would be a great way to run our elections: have an ID and be present to vote. If you cannot be present, you must have a good reason, have your signature notarized and send a copy of your ID.
Pretty simple.
Don Adams
Nevada
-------
Biden errs on Keystone, Paris agreement
The Keystone XL Pipeline, sending Canadian oil to the U.S., was summarily canceled by President Joe Biden. What does that mean?
Well, it stops the very efficient and normally safe transmission of oil and natural gas to the United States. It means much of that oil or gas will be shipped via rail, specifically Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railroad. Shipping by rail is not nearly as environmentally safe or efficient as the pipeline. Some of it will be exported to countries outside of North America, maybe even China. It means that 11,000 high-paying jobs were abruptly eliminated, 8,000 of which were union jobs, the rest being high-paying management jobs. So much for saving our fragile economy.
Biden enrolled us again in the Paris Agreement. What does that mean? Not much, really. It has no force of law as it is not a treaty with the other nations. At most, it is a meaningless verbal commitment. President Barack Obama had put us in it originally. President Donald Trump pulled us out of it. Note also that during Trump's time in office, while he eliminated many environmental regulations, our carbon footprint continued to shrink. The market is driving it, not federal mandates. While we continue to expand wind and solar power and every major car company has committed to produce nearly 100% carbon-free vehicles in the next 10 years, China continues to build new dirty coal power plants to meet growing consumer needs. This all means that our share of global carbon emissions will continue to shrink while China's will grow.
Rich Lowry's column (Globe, Feb. 4) documents a lot of other things related to climate control that our new president is doing. He named a John Kerry the special envoy for climate. What Kerry did on behalf of the president was fly, via his own private jet, to Sweden to address a conference on climate change. No one has calculated how much energy he used in this flight, but it was considerable.
Biden also created a White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy, a National Climate Task Force, a Civilian Climate Corps initiative, a White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council and more.
Wow — how in the world did he have time to do all of this? Who will staff these entities, who will pay for them and who will they report to? Certainly not to Congress. Congress had no hand in creating them. Does anyone see any possible duplication of effort here? Or will they be staffed by folks as payback for political support?
I suspect you and I will foot the bill for all this while probably never knowing what results.
Don Eiken
Carthage
----------
Pastors must root out Christian extremism
Watching the shocking scenes of violence and mayhem at the Capitol on Jan. 6, I was struck by the many signs and placards with religious messages such as "Jesus Saves" being displayed by participants in the mob.
In one video filmed inside the Capitol, a man is seen aggressively brandishing what appears to be a Bible.
Many individuals in the mob can be seen wearing Christian paraphernalia including depictions of a cross sewn onto military-style fatigues. A man identified as a QAnon supporter is seen leading a prayer group in the Senate chamber, which they have just violated, while others are rifling through senators' belongings and shouting profanities. Others inflicted bodily harm on the small band of Capitol police officers doing their best to prevent the mob reaching and almost certainly harming lawmakers and the vice president — ironically himself an avowed Christian.
After the tragedy of 9/11, there was a directed effort to reach out to Muslim leaders and Imams in the United States and internationally to gain their help to root out Islamic extremism, ultimately leading to elimination of the threat from al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the United States.
The Founding Fathers understood that religion has been the agency of tyranny throughout human history, and they wisely crafted the U.S. Constitution to minimize the risk to the republic — a risk that on 9/11 and again on Jan. 6 became all too real.
It is time for Christian leaders and pastors to play their part in rooting out Christian extremism in the United States.
Donald Clarke
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.