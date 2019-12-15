GOP should support all voter initiatives that pass
I was delighted to see Missouri Gov. Mike Parson quoted in the Globe (Dec. 4) on Medicaid expansion. Parson said, “If the people of the state of Missouri — that is their will and they vote to do that — that’s what I’m supposed to do is uphold the will of the people of this state, and that’s what I intend to do regardless of whether I agree with the issue or whether I don’t.”
I absolutely agree that is as it should be, and I admire the governor for saying so out loud.
I believe this same reasoning should apply to Clean Missouri/Amendment 1, which voters passed last November with a 62% majority, and also Proposition A, where voters defeated the so-called right-to-work law by a 67% majority.
The voters have spoken on both of those issues. Politicians need to accept these outcomes regardless of whether they agree with them. Goodness knows there are other things affecting the state they can and need to address rather than reintroducing right-to-work or trying to undo Clean Missouri.
It seems to me that the job before the Legislature, governor and the auditor is now to develop the framework by which Clean Missouri can be implemented as soon as possible, in keeping with the provisions of Amendment 1 related to lobbying, redistricting, campaign finance and public records/Sunshine laws.
We have got to get back to putting what is best (as determined by hopefully informed voters and accountable public servants) for our communities, our state and ultimately our country ahead of party politics — in “blue” states as well as “red.”
Dorothy Fulks
Webb City
------------------------------------------------
Why would Billy Long vote in favor of Russia?
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., voted in the interests of Russia and not those of the United States recently.
So I called his Joplin office on Tuesday (Dec. 3) to find out Long’s rationale for voting for the Russians rather than voting for American interests when he voted “no” on House Resolution 546, disapproving the Russian Federation’s inclusion in future G7 summits “until it respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors and adheres to the standards of democratic societies.”
Even without Long’s help, the resolution did pass (about 330 for, 71 against — Long being one of the 71). But I wanted to hear why Long voted as he did. I got a call back the next day from the Joplin office, which told me to call Washington, D.C., to get an answer. I called the D.C. office on Friday (Dec. 6) and spoke with a man who told me that he was still trying to get an answer to my question.
Why can Long’s office not answer the question as to why he voted as he did on HR 546?
Why would Long vote in favor of the Russians and not Americans? It appears that Long is not working for “we the people.” I urge you to call Long’s office and ask why he voted for Russia and against American interests when he voted “no” on HR 546.
Long’s numbers are 417-781-1041 and 202-225-6536.
Ellen Broglio
Joplin
-------------------------------------------------
Tough penalties needed for those abusing guns
Until the penalty for pulling a trigger is made severe enough, gun killings will continue no matter how many guns are banned.
Gordon Thompson
Grove, Okla.
--------------------------------------------------
Missouri needs to raise tobacco tax
The lead editorial “Tough on tobacco” (Globe, Dec. 11) was spot on. The Joplin City Council is finally showing appropriate leadership on the smoking issue.
Numerous civic groups have provided positive support for the issue. And yes, now is the time that Missouri should implement a tobacco tax at a level that is comparable to the national average.
Michael O’Leary
Joplin
