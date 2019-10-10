Meat inspection model superior to old method
(This letter is in response to a Globe editorial on Sept. 27.)
The federal government is in the process of modifying a meat inspection system that was put in place in 1908. Many things have changed in the food production system since then — manufacturing procedures, methods of raising livestock and cultural attitudes.
The number of federal slaughter inspectors is determined by the line speed. At the plant that I worked at during traditional inspection, there were three at heads, three on the viscera table and one on the final rail. Under traditional inspection the inspectors were hands on with little time for observation of company employees or sanitary practices. The company also had little responsibility for doing their own inspection of products.
In 2003, the plant that I was at voluntarily went on the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point plan, which was developed by NASA to help ensure the food safety of astronauts. This plan involves the plant establishing critical control points for production and shipping of products. These critical control points include the potential for chemical, biological and physical contamination. Each of these is checked by the company and also by government inspectors because the inspectors have more time then to just look, smell and feel the product.
There are still inspectors on the line, but company people do the physical work of cutting and manipulating different parts of the animal. At head inspection, there is one federal inspector and three company inspectors; on the viscera table is one federal inspector and three company employees; and on the final rail is one federal inspector. In addition, there is one federal inspector who is free to inspect the total production area. In summary: Under traditional inspection there are a total of seven federal inspectors, under HACCP inspection there are a total of four federal inspectors.
The government has done a tremendous amount of testing that shows that sanitation under HACCP is superior to traditional inspection. Results that show otherwise are by groups with an agenda to have the maximum number of inspectors.
As long as the company maintains government sanitary standards, it can run the line at whatever speed it wants. I believe that production speed is not the government's concern. Does the government tell General Motors how many vehicles to produce per hour?
Trenton German
Beardstown, Ill.
-------------------------------------
Vaping not a gateway to smoking cigarettes
Vaping isn't a gateway into smoking, it's the gateway out of smoking for adults who want to quit.
I asked a 19-year-old chain smoker if she had ever tried a vapor pipe, and she replied, "Why switch when cigarettes are just as safe?"
Ten-year-old children smoke cigarette butts they find in ashtrays. If children want candy they will buy it; flavored vapor tastes like a teaspoon of sugar in a gallon of ice tea.
The super vapor pipes shown on television produce 10 times as much vapor as a JUUL pipe. If nicotine vapor were the problem, super pipe users should be dropping like flies.
People have been replacing liquid nicotine in JUUL pipes with THC oil so users can get high. The THC is three times as potent as the THC in marijuana cigarettes, and 15 times as destructive to lungs as the tar in tobacco, killing people when they are young.
Vapor pipes take a bite out of cigarette sales. Know the difference between a vapor pipe, a JUUL and a super vapor pipe.
Too much nicotine can cause a headache, too much tar can kill you in your 60s, too much THC oil can kill you in your teens and leave a beautiful corpse when you add vitamin E. Drug dealers add chemicals that turn into cyanide when heated.
Steve Goebel
Joplin
------------------------------------
Share the Warmth needs donations
It is beginning to get cool and before long it will actually be cold.
The Silver Haired Legislature is sponsoring a Share the Warmth drive, inviting everyone to donate blankets for the elderly and homeless. If you have washable blankets stored away and almost forgotten, please donate them to Share the Warmth by bringing them to the Area Agency on Aging office at 531 East 15th St. in Joplin.
It can feel pretty cold in January when you don't have enough heat in your living quarters and you don't have comfy blanket to keep you warm. So share your warmth with the giving of a blanket.
No cash donations will be taken, just blankets from the heart. October is the time to share the warmth. Giving a blanket will give you a warm feeling.
Jerry Williams
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.