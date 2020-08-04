'Hidden Figures' about hidden history
This is really a continuation of my column (June 28) about living every day in this city.
Have you seen the movie "Hidden Figures," about three Black women at NASA? When I saw the movie for the first time, I was so elated by their determination to supply their facts to that group of men, even though every time they tried to give them facts they were smeared with a hateful look by the men. No matter how many times this happened, it did not stop their progress to get the needed numbers for liftoff.
When things got closer to prepare for space, one astronaut said, 'Get the girls to check the numbers.' They got them from the Black women — Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan — and everything was good.
How did John Glenn go into space without being burned up on reentry? It was a success thanks to the woman's numbers.
I felt their feelings throughout this movie because you have no idea what we (with my sister, the late Susie Reaves) have gone through trying to make things better. Our main project was Parkway Cemetery for Blacks, where we met constant opposition from city officials in charge as to our suggestions to correct the horrible conditions and to have a decent road with curb and guttering to keep the mud off the headstones. You don't know because we were not problem creators but problem solvers, regardless of what the officials said.
My photo album of the conditions at Parkway Cemetery at that time is with our library director, along with four Black newspapers "The Uplift," that I am sharing with her.
I was alerted about having documentation when I questioned why such a small amount was shown about Langston Hughes on a television program. They told me I had to have documentation. What they didn't know was that I am a photographer/historian. This is why when I write about events, I have photos and information to prove my point.
I am happy to be helpful because no one can take away what the good Lord has blessed me with to share with others.
Let us live, learn and work together. It is profitable for knowledge.
Betty Smith
Joplin
---------
Who picks up for John Lewis?
In olden days, when flags were carried into battle, a question would be called out: "Who will pick up the banner if it should fall?"
John Lewis has fallen. Who will pick up the banner?
Michael Lively
Joplin
----------
Attorney ads malign insurance companies
Let me start by saying I am retired and was employed as an insurance representative for many years. I agree with free speech and an individual’s right to say what he wants to say, but after viewing television commercials from attorneys showing insurance employees as morons and not being professional, I am compelled to comment.
I have worked for various insurance companies. I have also had to work with these attorneys over the years and could tell many stories about them but choose not to.
I find it odd that the attorneys would put down the insurance companies when most would not have a job if it weren’t for the insurance company paying their clients' claims. The clients are paying large amounts of the money they should be getting to pay their attorney fees. Do not get me wrong, I feel that attorneys are needed in certain situations.
It is funny that as I am writing this letter, I just heard another attorney commercial putting down the insurance company employees.
Ken Comer
Joplin
----------
Pandemic requires global response
I agree with Cynthia Changyit Levin's letter "Global pandemic needs global response" (Globe, July 21). Failure to properly fund foreign aid programs could produce catastrophic results. In our interconnected world, if the coronavirus is not defeated in developing countries, it cannot be stopped here at home.
Moreover, global health systems are becoming overburdened as limited resources are being diverted to address COVID-19, resulting in a decline in vaccinations and treatment for other infectious diseases and an increase in malnutrition. In order to halt this crisis, which may have negative domestic consequences, it is critical that Congress provide at least $20 billion in developmental assistance, including funding for such programs as the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, the GAVI vaccine alliance, and anti-hunger programs.
Missouri U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should advocate for such funding.
Greg Campbell
St. Louis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.