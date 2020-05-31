Joplin bond issue a responsible choice
Vote "yes" on June 2 to support funding needed for construction projects in the Joplin School District.
Last fall, the Joplin Board of Education unanimously adopted the plan of a Long-Term Facilities Committee that recommended replacement of Columbia and West Central elementary schools and construction of an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School. The plan addresses the oldest and most problematic facilities and eliminates all modular units in the district. More importantly, the plan provides Joplin students more equitable learning opportunities and increased safety.
Columbia faces significant structural issues and lacks a viable storm shelter. Classroom square footage at Columbia and West Central is almost 50% smaller than district academic standards. Mandated programs such as special education were unheard of when these schools were built in the 1920s, and neither Columbia nor West Central were designed with handicapped accessibility in mind. Physical therapy, speech therapy, special education and small-group remediation have been relegated in these schools to divided classrooms or closed-in hallways.
Combining Columbia and West Central is the most effective and efficient use of district resources. Consolidation gains efficiencies in scale, energy and staffing, and creates adequate space for special education, school guidance services, health/physical education, art, music and child nutrition. The addition at Kelsey Norman alleviates overcrowding, removes modular classrooms, provides needed classroom and special education spaces, and enhances exterior play space.
The bond request is fiscally responsible. Joplin’s tax rate will not increase, and its current levy will remain more than 10% below the state’s average for similar districts. Passage will also commemorate collaborative efforts between the school district and the city of Joplin which — with consent of the heirs of William and Edith Landreth — has graciously donated land at Dover Hill to serve as the site of the new school.
Please, vote "yes" on June 2.
Sharrock Dermott
President, Joplin Board of Education
----------
Carthage voters urged to support bond issue
On Tuesday, voters in the Carthage School District will be asked to approve no-tax-increase bond issue to expand and remodel the Carthage South and North technical centers. The ballot language follows:
"Shall the Board of Education of Carthage R-IX School District of Jasper County, Missouri, issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $10,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving, furnishing and equipping school facilities including without limitation (1) the addition of educational space at the Carthage Technical Center, South Campus, and (2) the renovation and improvement of Carthage Technical Center, North Campus? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the District is expected to remain the same at $0.83 per one hundred dollars assessed valuation of real and personal property."
The Carthage Chamber of Commerce endorses and strongly supports the approval of the bond extension for Carthage. We believe that the expansion and remodeling is important for the following reasons:
• It will allow high school programs currently held at the North Tech Center to be housed at the high school campus, eliminating shuttling of students between buildings and increasing instructional time for the students.
• Technical training is vitally important for the workforce in our area to provide our businesses and industries with the best employees available.
• The expansion of the South Technical Center allows for the opening of additional classrooms in the high school when certain classes move to the tech center. This is significantly more economical than adding and expanding to the high school building.
• The move allows expansion of adult programs because of additional classroom availability.
• Additional skilled workers are needed as businesses and industries ramp back up as the economy grows.
It just makes sense to do it.
The Carthage Technical Center provides training and educational opportunities second to none in Southwest Missouri. Let’s continue to provide the best educational opportunities for our students and the Carthage surrounding area.
We strongly support the Carthage Technical Center and all the contributions it provides to our community and ask everyone to vote “yes” for the Carthage R-9 School District bond issue on June 2.
Mark Elliff
President and CEO, Carthage Chamber of Commerce
----------
Use Golden Rule when venturing out
Your editorial (Globe, May 27) was very interesting. Last Friday, I made a mad dash to our local Walmart to pick up something for dinner. I was appalled at how little precautions the people were taking — no social distancing and very few masks. The government can't protect us from our own ignorance. It can issue guidelines, but it is up to us to heed them.
Every time we venture into the public, we need to take necessary precautions. The mask I wear might not protect me, but it will protect you. We need to remember the Golden Rule: do unto others what you would have done unto you.
Bill Talley
Carthage
